MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3673)
My previous session
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Apple supplier Japan Display forecasts fifth straight year of losses

02/14/2019 | 01:37am EST
FILE PHOTO - Japan Display Inc's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc said it expects to post its fifth straight year of net losses, with a late shift to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens and slowing iPhone sales costing it orders from Apple Inc, its biggest client.

The liquid crystal display (LCD) maker for smartphones, which gets more than half of its revenue from Apple, reversed its forecast for a profit for the year ending in March after reporting on Thursday a net loss of 1.3 billion yen for the October-December quarter.

The quarterly loss compares with the 17 billion yen average profit estimate of three analysts, according to Refinitiv data. For the full year, nine analysts had on average estimated a profit of 8.1 billion yen, the data showed.

The losses are making the company desperate for fresh cash, as previous, publicly funded bailouts have failed to help the company reduce its dependence on Apple or to accelerate a shift to OLED panels.

The company reiterated on Thursday it is in talks with multiple investors to bolster its finances and is aiming to reach an agreement soon.

Kyodo news agency reported that the company is in talks to receive up to 80 billion yen ($723 million) in a bailout from a group including Taiwanese touch panel maker TPK Holding Co and Chinese state-owned Silk Road Fund.

The deal, if realised, would make the group the top shareholder with up to 50 percent stake in the LCD maker, replacing the Japanese government-backed INCJ fund.

A Silk Road Fund representative said the fund "has never been in contact with" Japan Display.

Japan Display was formed in 2012 by combining the LCD businesses of Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corp and Sony Corp in a deal brokered by the government.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.42% 170.18 Delayed Quote.8.34%
HITACHI, LTD. 0.73% 3449 End-of-day quote.22.09%
JAPAN DISPLAY INC 4.11% 76 End-of-day quote.15.15%
SONY CORP 2.60% 4980 End-of-day quote.-3.26%
TOSHIBA CORP 1.72% 3250 End-of-day quote.7.26%
TPK HOLDING CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 113 B
EBIT 2018 85,7 M
Net income 2018 503 M
Finance 2018 4 665 M
Yield 2018 4,38%
P/E ratio 2018 38,26
P/E ratio 2019 34,94
EV / Sales 2018 0,15x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capitalization 21 228 M
Chart TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
TPK Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 55,8  TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Hsieh President & Chief Executive Officer
Chao Jui Chiang Chairman
Chung Yi Chen Head-Finance
Heng Yao Chang Director & Senior Deputy General Manager
Shih Ming Liu Director & Senior Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.715
CORNING INCORPORATED12.61%27 230
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 584
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 160
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 420
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%3 327
