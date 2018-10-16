Log in
TPSH    MLPSH   FR0011040690

TPSH (MLPSH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/11 11:30:14 am
0.21 EUR   -22.79%
TPSH : & boreal seront au factory booster day de psa le 10 octobre prochain.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TPSH : & BOREAL SERONT AU FACTORY BOOSTER DAY DE PSA LE 10 OCTOBRE PROCHAIN.

10/16/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

PSA NEED:

In order to improve the quality on the assembly lines, PSA are looking for automatic control system that can identify bad operations carried out on the vehicles or on the subassemblies (forgetfulness, no conformity…).

The system will be placed on a station to obtain picture(s) of the elements to control. The picture(s) will be analyzed to check its conformity.

In case of non-compliance the system will warn the monitor on a device so that he takes care of the defect.

TARGET OF THIS DEMONSTRATION:

- Performance: At least thirty operations / minute

- Quality: Industrial and reliable

- Flexibility: high level of flexibility, moving vehicle

- Human: easy to implement, use and maintain

- Reliability of the control (no false defect or defect not captured)

PERPECTIVES:

- Industrial Technology since 2012

- Realization, supply, installation,commissioning development in 4 months

- 2D / 3D conformity control in application French/international manufacturers

Purpose of the application:

- Tunnel control = 30 controls / sec

- 1 engine = 15 cameras

- Optimizations of the algorithms

Disclaimer

TPSH SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:07:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Claude Leonetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPSH-76.92%0
FANUC CORP-29.67%35 215
ATLAS COPCO AB-16.94%30 329
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES7.91%28 851
INGERSOLL-RAND8.88%23 829
PARKER HANNIFIN-16.17%22 153
