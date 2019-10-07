TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 903)

PROXY FORM FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF

THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED TO BE HELD

AT 10 : 30 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2019

(or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting shall have been concluded or adjourned)

(or any adjournment thereof)

and on my/our behalf at the SGM to be held on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 at Ballroom B, 2/F, The Langham, Hong Kong, 8 Peking

Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 10 : 30 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting

convened for the same day and place) and of any adjournment thereof on the resolutions as indicated below. Unless otherwise

specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the notice convening the SGM.

FOR(Note 5) AGAINST(Note 5)

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To approve, inter alia, any reduction of the issued share capital of the Company as a result of the cancellation of the Scheme Shares, to maintain the issued share capital of the Company by the issue to CEIEC (H.K.) Limited (the ''Offeror'') of such number of new shares of the Company (the ''New Shares'') as is equal to the number of Scheme Shares cancelled, to apply the credit arising in the Company's books of account as a result of the cancellation of the Scheme Shares in paying up the New Shares which shall be allotted and issued, credited as fully paid, to the Offeror, and to authorise the directors of the Company to do all acts and things considered by them to be necessary or desirable in connection with the implementation of the Scheme.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

2. To approve the Rollover Arrangement.

Notes: