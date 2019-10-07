TPV Technology : (1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT) (2) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND (3) SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the Scheme, this Scheme Document or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your TPV Shares, you should at once hand this Scheme Document and the accompanying forms of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Scheme Document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Scheme Document.

This Scheme Document is being despatched to Singapore TPV Shareholders at the same time as its despatch to Hong Kong TPV Shareholders.

CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 903)

(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV

BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT)

PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT

Financial Adviser to the Offeror

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

SOMERLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this Scheme Document are defined under the section headed ''Definitions'' in Part I of this Scheme Document.

A letter from the TPV Board is set out in Part V of this Scheme Document. A letter from the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Independent Shareholders on the Proposal, the Scheme, the Option Offer and the Rollover Arrangement is set out in Part VI of this Scheme Document. A letter from Somerley, being the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal, the Scheme, the Option Offer and the Rollover Arrangement, is set out in Part VII of this Scheme Document. An Explanatory Statement regarding the Scheme is set out in Part VIII of this Scheme Document.

The actions to be taken by TPV Shareholders and the Optionholders are set out in Part II of this Scheme Document.

Notices convening the Court Meeting to be held at 10 : 00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 and the SGM to be held at 10 : 30 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting) are set out in Appendix IV and Appendix V to this Scheme Document, respectively. Whether or not you are able to attend the Court Meeting and/or the SGM or any adjournment thereof, you are strongly urged to complete and sign the enclosed pink form of proxy in respect of the Court Meeting and the enclosed white form of proxy in respect of the SGM, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and to lodge them with (i) Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Registrar, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, or (ii) Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., the Share Transfer Office, at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (as the case may be) as soon as possible but in any event no later than the respective times and dates as stated under Part II of this Scheme Document. In the case of the pink form of proxy in respect of the Court Meeting, it may be handed to the chairman of the Court Meeting (who will have absolute discretion on whether or not to accept it) at the Court Meeting, if it is not so lodged.

This Scheme Document is issued jointly by CEIEC (H.K.) Limited and TPV Technology Limited.

The English language text of this Scheme Document shall prevail over the Chinese language text.