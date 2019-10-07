TPV Technology : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE COURT MEETING OF SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2019

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 903)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE COURT MEETING OF SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2019

Form of proxy for use at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme defined below) of TPV Technology Limited (the ''Company'') convened by the direction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the ''Court Meeting'')

No. of shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BERMUDA

CIVIL JURISDICTION

COMMERCIAL COURT

2019 : No. 344

IN THE MATTER OF TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

AND

SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 1981

I/We (Note 2)

of

being Scheme Shareholder(s) of the Company, HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3)

of

or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COURT MEETING as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Court Meeting of the Scheme Shareholders to be held at 10 : 00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 (Hong Kong time) at Ballroom B, 2/F, The Langham, Hong Kong, 8 Peking Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Scheme of Arrangement (with or without modification) (the ''Scheme'') dated 8 October 2019 between the Company and the Scheme Shareholders as referred to in the notice dated 8 October 2019 convening the Court Meeting (the ''Notice'') and at the Court Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) for or against the Scheme as indicated below, and if no such indication is given as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Please indicate with a ''✓'' in the boxes below how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. (Note 4)

FOR the Scheme (Note 5) AGAINST the Scheme (Note 5) Dated this day of 2019 Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes: