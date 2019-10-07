Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  TPV Technology Limited    0903   BMG8984D1074

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(0903)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TPV Technology : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE COURT MEETING OF SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 903)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE COURT MEETING OF SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2019

Form of proxy for use at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme defined below) of TPV Technology Limited (the ''Company'') convened by the direction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the ''Court Meeting'')

No. of shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BERMUDA

CIVIL JURISDICTION

COMMERCIAL COURT

2019 : No. 344

IN THE MATTER OF TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

AND

SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 1981

I/We (Note 2)

of

being Scheme Shareholder(s) of the Company, HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3)

of

or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COURT MEETING as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Court Meeting of the Scheme Shareholders to be held at 10 : 00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 (Hong Kong time) at Ballroom B, 2/F, The Langham, Hong Kong, 8 Peking Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Scheme of Arrangement (with or without modification) (the ''Scheme'') dated 8 October 2019 between the Company and the Scheme Shareholders as referred to in the notice dated 8 October 2019 convening the Court Meeting (the ''Notice'') and at the Court Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) for or against the Scheme as indicated below, and if no such indication is given as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Please indicate with a '''' in the boxes below how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. (Note 4)

FOR the Scheme (Note 5)

AGAINST the Scheme (Note 5)

Dated this

day of

2019

Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  2. Please insert your full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Court Meeting is preferred, please strike out the words ''THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COURT MEETING'' and insert the name and address of your nominated proxy in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the Court Meeting will act as your proxy. You are entitled to appoint one or more alternative proxies to attend and vote in your stead. You are only entitled to submit one form of proxy for the Court Meeting. Your proxy need not be a member of the Company, but must attend the Court Meeting in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE SCHEME, TICK (''✓'') THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED ''FOR the Scheme''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE SCHEME, TICK (''✓'') THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST the Scheme''. If more than one form of proxy is submitted and the voting instructions require the proxies to vote both FOR and AGAINST the Scheme, such forms of proxy will not be accepted. If more than one form of proxy is submitted and the voting instructions require the proxies to vote either FOR or AGAINST the Scheme but not both FOR and AGAINST the Scheme, the Chairman shall have absolute discretion as to which forms of proxy will be accepted. Failure to complete either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion on any resolution or motion properly put to the Court Meeting other than that referred to in the Notice.
  5. The Scheme of Arrangement will be voted upon by way of poll at the Court Meeting.
  6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised. The signature must match the records maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited in Hong Kong or Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd in Singapore (as the case may be).
  7. If you are a shareholder whose name appears in the register of members of the Company kept by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof, must be lodged at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Court Meeting. Alternatively this form of proxy may be handed to the Chairman of the Court Meeting at the Court Meeting before the taking of the poll, who shall have absolute discretion as to whether or not to accept it.
  8. If you are a shareholder whose name appears in the register of members of the Company kept by Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof, must be lodged at Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Court Meeting. Alternatively this form of proxy may be handed to the Chairman of the Court Meeting at the Court Meeting before the taking of the poll, who shall have absolute discretion as to whether or not to accept it.
  9. In the case of joint registered holders of a share, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and, for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding.
  10. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not prevent you from attending and voting in person at the Court Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) but, in that event, the proxy will be revoked by operation of law.

Disclaimer

TPV Technology Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 22:51:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
07:42pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Proposed privatisation of tpv technology limited by ceiec (h.k...
PU
07:07pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Joint announcement-despatch of the scheme document and the opti..
PU
06:57pPROXY FORM FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : 30 a.m. on wednesday, 30 october 2019
PU
06:52pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Form of proxy for the court meeting of scheme shareholders to b..
PU
06:52pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Notice of special general meeting
PU
06:47pTPV TECHNOLOGY : (1) proposal for the privatisation of tpv by the offeror by way..
PU
06:47pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Notice of court meeting
PU
09/24TPV TECHNOLOGY : Joint announcement-(1) proposal for the privatisation of tpv by..
PU
09/20TPV TECHNOLOGY : Joint announcement-(1) proposal for the privatisation of tpv by..
PU
09/09TPV TECHNOLOGY : Notification letter and request form to non-registered holders ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 119 M
Chart TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TPV Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,48  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chien Sheng Hsuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pi-Lu Wang Chief Operational Officer & Vice President
Shane Tyau Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nai-Yung Chen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chia-Tai Ku Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED209.09%1 113
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 111
SYNNEX CORPORATION38.29%5 713
AISINO CORPORATION-8.48%5 459
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%4 936
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%2 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group