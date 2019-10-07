TPV Technology : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT-DESPATCH OF THE SCHEME DOCUMENT AND THE OPTION OFFER LETTER; CLOSURE OF THE REGISTERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE COURT MEETING AND THE SGM AND MEETING RECORD DATE; CLOSURE OF THE REGISTERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT OF THE SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS UNDER THE SCHEME AND RECORD DATE; AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSAL 0 10/07/2019 | 07:07pm EDT Send by mail :

This joint announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. This joint announcement is being released on the Singapore Exchange at the same time as its release on the Stock Exchange. CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 903) JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT (1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT DESPATCH OF THE SCHEME DOCUMENT AND THE OPTION OFFER LETTER CLOSURE OF THE REGISTERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE COURT MEETING AND THE SGM AND MEETING RECORD DATE CLOSURE OF THE REGISTERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT OF THE SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS UNDER THE SCHEME AND RECORD DATE AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSAL - 1 - DESPATCH OF THE SCHEME DOCUMENT AND THE OPTION OFFER LETTER The Scheme Document, together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the SGM and the relevant proxy forms, will be despatched to TPV Shareholders on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. The Scheme Document, together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the SGM, the Option Offer Letter and the Form of Acceptance, will be despatched to Optionholders on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. The Scheme Document contains, among others, further details of the Proposal, the Scheme, the Option Offer and the Rollover Arrangement, the expected timetable, an explanatory statement as required by the Bermuda Companies Act, information regarding TPV and the Offeror, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Proposal, the Scheme, the Option Offer and the Rollover Arrangement, a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, a notice of the Court Meeting and a notice of the SGM as well as the particulars required by the Takeovers Code. CLOSURE OF THE REGISTERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE COURT MEETING AND THE SGM AND MEETING RECORD DATE The Registers will be closed from Thursday, 24 October 2019 to Wednesday, 30 October 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlements of the Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and the TPV Shareholders to attend and vote at the SGM. During such period of closure of the Registers, no transfer of TPV Shares will be effected. In order to qualify to vote at the Court Meeting and the SGM, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, or the Share Transfer Office at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (as the case may be) not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 23 October 2019. The Meeting Record Date will be on Monday, 28 October 2019. CLOSURE OF THE REGISTERS FOR DETERMINING THE ENTITLEMENT OF THE SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS UNDER THE SCHEME AND RECORD DATE If the resolutions to approve the Scheme and its implementation are respectively approved at the Court Meeting and the SGM, the Registers will be closed from Thursday, 7 November 2019 onwards for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Scheme Shareholders under the Scheme. - 2 - The latest time for lodging transfers of the TPV Shares to qualify for entitlements under the Scheme is 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 November 2019. The Scheme Shareholders should ensure that their TPV Shares are registered or lodged for registration in their names or in the name(s) of their nominees at or with the Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or the Share Transfer Office at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 before that time. Subject to the Scheme being sanctioned by the Court at the Court hearing which is expected to be held on Friday, 8 November 2019, the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the Scheme Shareholders and Depositors under the Scheme will be on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. TPV Shareholders should note that if the resolutions to approve the Scheme and its implementation are approved at the Court Meeting and the SGM, the last day for trading in the TPV Shares on the Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange is expected to be on Monday, 4 November 2019. If the Scheme becomes effective on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 (Bermuda time), the listing of the TPV Shares on the Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange are expected to be withdrawn, and all scripless shares are expected to be withdrawn from CDP's system from 4 : 00 p.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019. WARNING The Proposal and the Scheme is conditional upon the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of the Conditions (including the approval of the Rollover Arrangement as a special deal under Rule 25 of the Takeovers Code). Accordingly, the Proposal and the Scheme may or may not become effective. TPV Shareholders and potential investors of TPV should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of TPV. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities, bank managers, solicitors, professional accountants or other professional advisers. References are made to (i) the announcement jointly issued by CEIEC (H.K.) Limited (the ''Offeror'') and TPV Technology Limited (''TPV'') dated 12 August 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposal for the privatisation of TPV (the ''Proposal'') by the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 99 of the Bermuda Companies Act (the ''Scheme''), the proposed withdrawal of listing, and special deal relating to the Rollover Arrangement; (ii) the announcements jointly issued by the Offeror and TPV dated 30 August 2019 and 24 September 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Scheme Document; and (iii) the composite scheme document dated 8 October 2019 jointly issued by the Offeror and TPV in relation to, among others, the Proposal, the Scheme, the Option Offer and the Rollover Arrangement (the ''Scheme Document''). The Scheme Document, together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the SGM and the relevant proxy forms, will be despatched to TPV Shareholders on Tuesday, 8 October 2019.

The Scheme Document, together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the SGM, the Option Offer Letter and the Form of Acceptance, will be despatched to Optionholders on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. The Scheme Document contains, among others, further details of the Proposal, the Scheme, the Option Offer and the Rollover Arrangement, the expected timetable, an explanatory statement as required by the Bermuda Companies Act, information regarding TPV and the Offeror, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Proposal, the Scheme, the Option Offer and the Rollover Arrangement, a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, a notice of the Court Meeting and a notice of the SGM as well as the particulars required by the Takeovers Code. The Court Meeting and the SGM will both be held at Ballroom B, 2/F, The Langham, Hong Kong, 8 Peking Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, at 10 : 00 a.m. and 10 : 30 a.m. (or, in the case of the SGM, immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting), respectively. The Registers will be closed from Thursday, 24 October 2019 to Wednesday, 30 October 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlements of the Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and the TPV Shareholders to attend and vote at the SGM. During such period of closure of the Registers, no transfer of TPV Shares will be effected. In order to qualify to vote at the Court Meeting and the SGM, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, or the Share Transfer Office at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (as the case may be) not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 23 October 2019.

The Meeting Record Date will be on Monday, 28 October 2019. If the resolutions to approve the Scheme and its implementation are respectively approved at the Court Meeting and the SGM, the Registers will be closed from Thursday, 7 November 2019 onwards for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Scheme Shareholders under the Scheme. The latest time for lodging transfers of the TPV Shares to qualify for entitlements under the Scheme is 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 November 2019. Subject to the Scheme being sanctioned by the Court at the Court hearing which is expected to be held on Friday, 8 November 2019, the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the Scheme Shareholders and Depositors under the Scheme will be on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. TPV Shareholders should note that if the resolutions to approve the Scheme and its implementation are approved at the Court Meeting and the SGM, the last day for trading in the TPV Shares on the Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange is expected to be on Monday, 4 November 2019. If the Scheme becomes effective on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 (Bermuda time), the listing of the TPV Shares on the Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange are expected to be withdrawn, and all scripless shares are expected to be withdrawn from CDP's system from 4 : 00 p.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019. EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSAL The expected timetable set out below is indicative only and may be subject to changes. Any changes to the timetable will be jointly announced by the Offeror and TPV by way of announcement(s) as soon as possible. Unless otherwise expressly stated, all references to dates and times contained in this joint announcement refer to Hong Kong dates and times. Latest time to submit the request to withdraw TPV Shares from CDP and to become a Registered Owner on the principal register of members in Bermuda in order to have the right to attend and vote as a Registered Owner at the Court Meeting and SGM . . . . . . . 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 October 2019 - 5 - Latest time for Optionholders to lodge notices of exercise (accompanied by full payment of the exercise price) of their Share Options in order to become entitled to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and SGM (Note 8) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 30 p.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019 Latest time for lodging transfers of TPV Shares to qualify for attending and voting at the Court Meeting and the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 23 October 2019 Registers closed for determination of entitlements of Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and of TPV Shareholders to attend and vote at the SGM. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . from Thursday, 24 October 2019 to Wednesday, 30 October 2019 (both days inclusive) Latest time to submit the request to withdraw TPV Shares from CDP and to become a Registered Owner on the principal register of members in Bermuda in order to receive the Cancellation Price in HK$ . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 24 October 2019 Meeting Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Monday, 28 October 2019 Latest time for lodging forms of proxy in respect of the Court Meeting (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 : 00 a.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019 Latest time for lodging forms of proxy in respect of the SGM (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 : 30 a.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019 Court Meeting (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 : 00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 SGM (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 : 30 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting) - 6 - Announcement of (i) the results of the Court Meeting and the SGM and (ii) the expected last day of trading on the Singapore Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 30 October 2019 Latest Option Exercise Date (Note 5 and Note 8) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 30 p.m. on Friday, 1 November 2019 Expected last day for trading in the TPV Shares on the Stock Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 4 November 2019 Expected last day for trading in the TPV Shares on the Singapore Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 4 November 2019 TPV Shares to be suspended from trading on the Singapore Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . after 5 : 16 p.m. on Monday, 4 November 2019 Latest time for lodging transfers of the TPV Shares to qualify for entitlements under the Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 November 2019 Closure of the Registers for determining the entitlement of the Scheme Shareholders under the Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . from Thursday, 7 November 2019 onwards Court hearing of the petition to sanction the Scheme (Note 2 and Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 8 November 2019 Announcement of (i) the result of the Court hearing of the petition to sanction the Scheme, (ii) the expected Record Date, (iii) the expected Effective Date and (iv) the date of withdrawal of the listing of the TPV Shares to be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and TPV . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . at or before 8 : 30 a.m. on Monday, 11 November 2019 Option Offer Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 12 November 2019 Latest time and date for lodging the Form of Acceptance in relation to the Option Offer (Note 6) . . . . . . . . 4 : 30 p.m. on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 Record Date for determining the entitlement of the Scheme Shareholders (and Depositors) under the Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 12 November 2019 CDP blocks TPV Shares from Securities Accounts . . . . . . Tuesday, 12 November 2019 - 7 - (Note 7) Effective Date (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 12 November 2019 (Bermuda time) Lapse of all Share Options (Note 9) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 12 November 2019 Announcement of the Effective Date and the withdrawal of the listing of the TPV Shares on the Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange . . . . . no later than 12 : 00 p.m. (Hong Kong and Singapore time) on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 TPV to provide CDP with payment instructions. . . . . . Wednesday, 13 November 2019 CDP receives funds from the Offeror in HK$ for cash entitlements payable to Depositors under the Scheme . . no later than 10 : 00 a.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019 Withdrawal of the listing of the TPV Shares on the Stock Exchange becomes effective . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 00 p.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019 Withdrawal of the listing of the TPV Shares on the Singapore Exchange becomes effective and all scripless shares to be withdrawn from CDP's system . . . . . . 4 : 00 p.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019 CDP to effect HK$:S$ conversion of cash entitlements payable to Depositors under the Scheme and advise TPV on the applicable exchange rate and (ii) TPV to announce applicable exchange rate on the Singapore Exchange (Note 4) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 15 November 2019 Latest time to despatch cheques for cash entitlements under the Scheme, and cheques for cash payment for acceptance under the Option Offer in respect of Share Options that have vested as at the Option Offer Record Date but in respect of which the underlying TPV Shares have not been registered in the name of the relevant holder (or its nominee) as at the Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or before Thursday, 21 November 2019 CDP to make payment in cash of the Cancellation Price to Depositors based on the S$ equivalent of the HK$- denominated Cancellation Price for each Scheme Share held by a Depositor with CDP (Note 4) . . . . . . . . . . . on or before Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 8 - CDP to deliver share certificates to the Share Transfer Office . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .on or before Thursday, 21 November 2019 TPV to liaise with the Share Transfer Office in relation to the collection of share certificates in respect of all the withdrawn scripless TPV Shares from CDP. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 5 December 2019 onwards Notes: Forms of proxy should be lodged, by hand or by post, with (i) Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Registrar, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, or (ii) Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., the Share Transfer Office, at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (as the case may be), as soon as possible and in any event no later than the times and dates stated above. In the case of the pink form of proxy in respect of the Court Meeting, it may be handed to the chairman of the Court Meeting at the Court Meeting (who shall have absolute discretion as to whether or not to accept it), if it is not so lodged. In order to be valid, the pink form of proxy for the Court Meeting and the white form of proxy for the SGM must be lodged not later than the times and dates stated above. Completion and return of a form of proxy for the Court Meeting or the SGM will not preclude a TPV Shareholder from attending the relevant meetings and voting in person. In such event, the returned form of proxy will be revoked by operation of law. All references in this joint announcement to times and dates are references to Hong Kong times and dates, other than the expected dates of the Court hearing of the petition to sanction the Scheme and the Effective Date, which are the relevant dates in Bermuda. Bermuda time is 11 hours behind Hong Kong time. The Scheme shall become effective upon all the Conditions being fulfilled or otherwise waived (as the case may be). CDP will advise TPV on the applicable exchange rate on the date (or on the business day following such date) on which CDP receives payment from the Offeror of the Cancellation Price payable to Depositors under the Scheme. The exchange rate applied will be the board rate of the paying bank on the date of such conversion. Within seven business days of the Effective Date, CDP shall make payment in cash of the Cancellation Price in S$ to each Depositor (excluding a Depositor who is the Offeror, CEC or a Rollover Shareholder) based on the number of Scheme Shares standing to the credit of the Securities Accounts as at 5 : 00 p.m. on the Record Date on which the transfer books of TPV and the register of members of TPV will be closed in Singapore in order to determine the entitlements of TPV Shareholders in Singapore under the Scheme. If holders of Share Options wish to qualify for entitlements under the Scheme, they must exercise their Share Options and lodge their notices of exercise before the time specified above on the Latest Options Exercise Date and, subject to the customary process for allotment and issue of Shares by TPV, become registered holders of TPV Shares by the time of the Record Date. - 9 - Forms of Acceptance, duly completed in accordance with the instructions on them, must be lodged with the Human Resources department of TPV at 1F No. 226, Liancheng, Rd., Zhonghe Dist., New Taipei City 23553, Taiwan (R.O.C) not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 (or such later date as may be notified by the Offeror and TPV or by way of joint announcement by the Offeror and TPV on the website of the Stock Exchange). Cheques for cash entitlements under the Scheme and payment pursuant to the Option Offer to the Optionholders will be despatched within seven business days of the Effective Date by ordinary post at the risk of the recipients to their registered addresses shown in the Registers and to the last known addresses of the Optionholders as notified by the Optionholders to TPV on or before Thursday, 21 November 2019. These denote the latest dates, which are based on the time estimated by TPV to complete the required processes to issue the underlying TPV Shares before the Meeting Record Date or the Record Date (as the case may be). The notices of exercise (accompanied by full payment of the exercise price) should be lodged with the company secretary of TPV at Units 1208-16, 12th Floor, C-Bons International Center, 108 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Optionholders of Share Options who exercise their Share Option after the Meeting Record Date will not be entitled to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and the SGM. Optionholders who do not exercise their Share Options on or before the Latest Option Exercise Date will not be able to exercise their Share Options in time to qualify as Scheme Shareholders for entitlements under the Scheme, and such Optionholders will only be entitled to the Option Offer. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme, all Share Options shall automatically lapse upon the Scheme becoming effective and will no longer be exercisable from such date. WARNING The Proposal and the Scheme is conditional upon the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of the Conditions (including the approval of the Rollover Arrangement as a special deal under Rule 25 of the Takeovers Code). Accordingly, the Proposal and the Scheme may or may not become effective. TPV Shareholders and potential investors of TPV should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of TPV. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities, bank managers, solicitors, professional accountants or other professional advisers. On behalf of the board of directors of On behalf of the board of directors of CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Mr. Zhang Zhiyong Dr. Hsuan, Jason Director Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 8 October 2019 As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of TPV comprises one executive director, namely Dr. Hsuan, Jason, and five non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Dongchen, Mr. Xu Guofei, Mr. Sun Jie, Dr. Li Jun and Ms. Bi Xianghui and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chan Boon Teong, Dr. Ku Chia-Tai and Mr. Wong Chi Keung. - 10 - The directors of TPV jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement relating to the TPV Group and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement by the directors of TPV have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading. As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of CEIEC comprises Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Bi Xianghui. The directors of CEIEC jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading. As at the date of this joint announcement, the sole director of CECL is Mr. Sun Jie. The sole director of CECL accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading. - 11 - Attachments Original document

