Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  TPV Technology Limited    0903   BMG8984D1074

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(0903)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TPV Technology : NOTICE OF COURT MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 903)

NOTICE OF COURT MEETING

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BERMUDA

CIVIL JURISDICTION

COMMERCIAL COURT

2019 : No. 344

IN THE MATTER OF

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

AND

SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 1981

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

BETWEEN

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

AND

THE SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE OF COURT MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, by an order (the ''Order'') dated 2 October 2019 made in the above matter, the Court has directed a meeting (the ''Court Meeting'') of the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme mentioned below) to be convened and held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modifications) a scheme of arrangement (the ''Scheme'') proposed to be made between TPV Technology Limited (the ''Company'') and the Scheme Shareholders and that the Court Meeting will be held at 10 : 00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 at Ballroom B, 2/F, The Langham, Hong Kong, 8 Peking Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong (Hong Kong time) at which all Scheme Shareholders are invited to attend.

- 1 -

The Scheme and the explanatory statement required by section 100 of the Companies Act 1981 are part of the composite scheme document which also includes this notice and other information. A copy of the composite scheme document can be obtained by Scheme Shareholders from the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Registrar, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Scheme Shareholders may vote in person at the Court Meeting or they may appoint another person, whether a member of the Company or not, as their proxy to attend and vote in their stead. A PINK form of proxy for use at the Court Meeting is enclosed with the composite scheme document.

In the case of joint holders of a share, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and, for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding. In the case of a Scheme Shareholder which is a corporation, the Scheme Shareholder may by resolution of its directors or other governing body authorise such person as it thinks fit to act as its corporate representative at the Court Meeting and exercise the same powers on behalf of the corporate Scheme Shareholder as if the corporate Scheme Shareholder was an individual Scheme Shareholder of the Company.

PINK forms appointing proxies should be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by 10 : 00 a.m., on Monday, 28 October 2019 or with the Share Transfer Office at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, by 10 : 00 a.m., on Monday, 28 October 2019, but if the PINK forms are not so lodged they may be handed to the chairman of the Court Meeting at the Court Meeting who has absolute discretion whether or not to accept them.

By the Order, the Court has appointed Dr. Hsuan, Jason, or failing him, any other director of the Company, to act as chairman of the Court Meeting and has directed the chairman to report the results of the Court Meeting to the Court.

The Scheme is subject to the subsequent sanction of the Court.

Dated: 8 October 2019

By order of the Court

Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

Attorneys for the Company

- 2 -

Notes: If a black rainstorm warning signal or a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above is in force in Hong Kong at 9 : 30 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, the Court Meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the respective websites of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and the Company to notify the members of the date, time and venue of the rescheduled meeting.

As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises one executive director, namely Dr. Hsuan, Jason, and five non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Dongchen, Mr. Xu Guofei, Mr. Sun Jie, Dr. Li Jun and Ms. Bi Xianghui and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chan Boon Teong, Dr. Ku Chia-Tai and Mr. Wong Chi Keung.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

TPV Technology Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 22:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
07:42pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Proposed privatisation of tpv technology limited by ceiec (h.k...
PU
07:07pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Joint announcement-despatch of the scheme document and the opti..
PU
06:57pPROXY FORM FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : 30 a.m. on wednesday, 30 october 2019
PU
06:52pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Form of proxy for the court meeting of scheme shareholders to b..
PU
06:52pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Notice of special general meeting
PU
06:47pTPV TECHNOLOGY : (1) proposal for the privatisation of tpv by the offeror by way..
PU
06:47pTPV TECHNOLOGY : Notice of court meeting
PU
09/24TPV TECHNOLOGY : Joint announcement-(1) proposal for the privatisation of tpv by..
PU
09/20TPV TECHNOLOGY : Joint announcement-(1) proposal for the privatisation of tpv by..
PU
09/09TPV TECHNOLOGY : Notification letter and request form to non-registered holders ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 119 M
Chart TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TPV Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,48  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chien Sheng Hsuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pi-Lu Wang Chief Operational Officer & Vice President
Shane Tyau Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nai-Yung Chen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chia-Tai Ku Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED209.09%1 113
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 111
SYNNEX CORPORATION38.29%5 713
AISINO CORPORATION-8.48%5 459
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%4 936
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%2 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group