TPV Technology : NOTICE OF COURT MEETING

The Scheme and the explanatory statement required by section 100 of the Companies Act 1981 are part of the composite scheme document which also includes this notice and other information. A copy of the composite scheme document can be obtained by Scheme Shareholders from the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Registrar, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Scheme Shareholders may vote in person at the Court Meeting or they may appoint another person, whether a member of the Company or not, as their proxy to attend and vote in their stead. A PINK form of proxy for use at the Court Meeting is enclosed with the composite scheme document.

In the case of joint holders of a share, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and, for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding. In the case of a Scheme Shareholder which is a corporation, the Scheme Shareholder may by resolution of its directors or other governing body authorise such person as it thinks fit to act as its corporate representative at the Court Meeting and exercise the same powers on behalf of the corporate Scheme Shareholder as if the corporate Scheme Shareholder was an individual Scheme Shareholder of the Company.

PINK forms appointing proxies should be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by 10 : 00 a.m., on Monday, 28 October 2019 or with the Share Transfer Office at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, by 10 : 00 a.m., on Monday, 28 October 2019, but if the PINK forms are not so lodged they may be handed to the chairman of the Court Meeting at the Court Meeting who has absolute discretion whether or not to accept them.

By the Order, the Court has appointed Dr. Hsuan, Jason, or failing him, any other director of the Company, to act as chairman of the Court Meeting and has directed the chairman to report the results of the Court Meeting to the Court.

The Scheme is subject to the subsequent sanction of the Court.

Dated: 8 October 2019

By order of the Court

Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

Attorneys for the Company