TPV Technology : UPDATE ON THE NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Offeror or TPV, nor shall there be any sale, purchase or subscription for securities of the Offeror or TPV in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful absent the filing of a registration statement or the availability of an applicable exemption from registration or other waiver. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

This announcement is being released on the Singapore Exchange at the same time as its release on the Stock Exchange.

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 903)

UPDATE ON THE NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES

IN ISSUE PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

References are made to (i) the announcement jointly issued by CEIEC (H.K.) Limited (the ''Offeror'') and TPV Technology Limited (''TPV'') dated 12 August 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposal for the privatisation of TPV by the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 99 of the Bermuda Companies Act (the ''Scheme''), the proposed withdrawal of listing, and special deal relating to the Rollover Arrangement; and (ii) the composite scheme document jointly issued by the Offeror and TPV dated 8 October 2019 in relation to, among others, the Scheme (the ''Scheme Document''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Scheme Document.

This announcement is made by TPV pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code.