TPV Technology : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT-(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT) (2) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND (3) SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT DELAY IN DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT
08/30/2019 | 09:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.
This joint announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Offeror or TPV, nor shall there be any sale, purchase or subscription for securities of the Offeror or TPV in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful absent the filing of a registration statement or the availability of an applicable exemption from registration or other waiver. This joint announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.
This joint announcement is being released on the Singapore Exchange at the same time as its release on the Stock Exchange.
CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED
TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 903)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV
BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT)
PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND
SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT
DELAY IN DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT
Reference is made to the announcement jointly issued by CEIEC (H.K.) Limited (the ''Offeror'') and TPV Technology Limited (''TPV'') dated 12 August 2019 (the ''Joint Announcement'') in relation to, among others, the proposal for the privatisation of TPV by the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 99 of the Bermuda Companies Act (the ''Scheme''), the proposed withdrawal of listing, and special deal relating to the Rollover Arrangement. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.
Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Scheme Document is required to be posted within 21 days of the date of the Joint Announcement, that is, on or before 2 September 2019, unless consent is obtained from the Executive to extend the deadline for posting the Scheme Document.
As stated in the Joint Announcement, the Proposal and the Scheme will only become effective if, amongst other conditions, the Scheme is approved at the Court Meeting. A court hearing is required for the Supreme Court of Bermuda to issue its directions for convening the Court Meeting to approve the Scheme. As more time is required for finalising the Scheme Document and to accommodate the timetable of the Supreme Court of Bermuda, TPV has applied to the Executive, and the Executive has indicated that it is minded to grant its consent, to extend the date of despatch of the Scheme Document to a date no later than 30 September 2019.
A detailed timetable for the Proposal and the Scheme will be set out in the Scheme Document and in the announcement to be made upon despatch of the Scheme Document.
WARNING
The Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer are conditional upon the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of conditions. Accordingly, the Proposal may or may not be implemented, the Scheme may or may not become effective and the Option Offer may or may not be implemented. TPV Shareholders and potential investors of TPV should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of TPV. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities, bank managers, solicitors, professional accountants or other professional advisers.
On behalf of the board of directors of
On behalf of the board of directors of
CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED
TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Mr. Zhang Zhiyong
Dr. Hsuan, Jason
Director
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 30 August 2019
As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of TPV comprises one executive director, namely Dr. Hsuan, Jason, and five non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Dongchen, Mr. Xu Guofei, Mr. Sun Jie, Dr. Li Jun and Ms. Bi Xianghui and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chan Boon Teong, Dr. Ku Chia-Tai and Mr. Wong Chi Keung.
The directors of TPV jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement relating to the TPV Group and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement by the directors of TPV have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.
As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of CEIEC comprises Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Bi Xianghui.
The directors of CEIEC jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.
As at the date of this joint announcement, the sole director of CECL is Mr. Sun Jie.
The sole director of CECL accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.
