Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  TPV Technology Ltd    0903   BMG8984D1074

TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD

(0903)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TPV Technology : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT-(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT) (2) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND (3) SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT DELAY IN DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Offeror or TPV, nor shall there be any sale, purchase or subscription for securities of the Offeror or TPV in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful absent the filing of a registration statement or the availability of an applicable exemption from registration or other waiver. This joint announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

This joint announcement is being released on the Singapore Exchange at the same time as its release on the Stock Exchange.

CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 903)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV

BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT)

    1. PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND
  2. SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT

Reference is made to the announcement jointly issued by CEIEC (H.K.) Limited (the ''Offeror'') and TPV Technology Limited (''TPV'') dated 12 August 2019 (the ''Joint Announcement'') in relation to, among others, the proposal for the privatisation of TPV by the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 99 of the Bermuda Companies Act (the ''Scheme''), the proposed withdrawal of listing, and special deal relating to the Rollover Arrangement. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

- 1 -

Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Scheme Document is required to be posted within 21 days of the date of the Joint Announcement, that is, on or before 2 September 2019, unless consent is obtained from the Executive to extend the deadline for posting the Scheme Document.

As stated in the Joint Announcement, the Proposal and the Scheme will only become effective if, amongst other conditions, the Scheme is approved at the Court Meeting. A court hearing is required for the Supreme Court of Bermuda to issue its directions for convening the Court Meeting to approve the Scheme. As more time is required for finalising the Scheme Document and to accommodate the timetable of the Supreme Court of Bermuda, TPV has applied to the Executive, and the Executive has indicated that it is minded to grant its consent, to extend the date of despatch of the Scheme Document to a date no later than 30 September 2019.

A detailed timetable for the Proposal and the Scheme will be set out in the Scheme Document and in the announcement to be made upon despatch of the Scheme Document.

WARNING

The Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer are conditional upon the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of conditions. Accordingly, the Proposal may or may not be implemented, the Scheme may or may not become effective and the Option Offer may or may not be implemented. TPV Shareholders and potential investors of TPV should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of TPV. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities, bank managers, solicitors, professional accountants or other professional advisers.

On behalf of the board of directors of

On behalf of the board of directors of

CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Mr. Zhang Zhiyong

Dr. Hsuan, Jason

Director

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of TPV comprises one executive director, namely Dr. Hsuan, Jason, and five non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Dongchen, Mr. Xu Guofei, Mr. Sun Jie, Dr. Li Jun and Ms. Bi Xianghui and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chan Boon Teong, Dr. Ku Chia-Tai and Mr. Wong Chi Keung.

- 2 -

The directors of TPV jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement relating to the TPV Group and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement by the directors of TPV have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of CEIEC comprises Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Bi Xianghui.

The directors of CEIEC jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the sole director of CECL is Mr. Sun Jie.

The sole director of CECL accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

TPV Technology Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 13:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD
09:11aTPV TECHNOLOGY : Joint announcement-(1) proposal for the privatisation of tpv by..
PU
06:46aTPV TECHNOLOGY : Update on the number of relevant securities in issue pursuant t..
PU
05/23TPV TECHNOLOGY : Tech 1Q net turns profit at USD4.72m; no div
AQ
05/21TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD : quaterly earnings release
03/12TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD : annual earnings release
2018TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 094 M
Chart TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD
Duration : Period :
TPV Technology Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,47  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chien Sheng Hsuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pi Lu Wang Chief Operational Officer & Vice President
Shane Tyau Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nai Yung Chen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chia Tai Ku Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD202.48%1 094
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%17 977
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%9 293
AISINOCO. LTD-7.43%5 524
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%4 747
SYNNEX CORPORATION3.92%4 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group