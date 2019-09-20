TPV Technology : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT-(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT) (2) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND (3) SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT INTERESTS OF THE ULTIMATE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF TGL IN TPV
09/20/2019 | 06:52am EDT
CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED
TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 903)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV
BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT)
PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND
SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT
CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
INTERESTS OF THE ULTIMATE BENEFICIAL OWNERS
OF TGL IN TPV
Reference is made to the announcement jointly issued by CEIEC (H.K.) Limited (the ''Offeror'') and TPV Technology Limited (''TPV'') dated 23 August 2019 (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
Due to an inadvertent mistake, the aggregate number of 2003 Share Options held by the ultimate beneficial owners of TGL (excluding Mr. Zhang but including Mr. M Hsuan and Mr. Wang) as at 12 August 2019 under the section headed ''Share Options held by the ultimate beneficial owners of TGL'' should be 9,650,000, but it has been incorrectly stated as 9,950,000 in the Announcement.
The Offeror and TPV would like to clarify that, based on the information provided by the ultimate beneficial owners of TGL, as at 12 August 2019, the ultimate beneficial owners of TGL (excluding Mr. Zhang but including Mr. M Hsuan and Mr. Wang), in aggregate, held 9,650,000 2003 Share Options (not 9,950,000 as stated in the Announcement) and 3,954,000 2015 Share Options. The exercise of all such Share Options in full would result in the issue of 13,604,000 new TPV Shares (representing approximately 0.58% of the issued share capital of TPV as at the date of the Announcement) and approximately 0.58% of the issued share capital of TPV as enlarged by the issue of such new TPV Shares.
Save as stated above, all information set out in the Announcement remains unchanged.
CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED
TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Mr. Zhang Zhiyong
Dr. Hsuan, Jason
Director
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 20 September 2019
As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of TPV comprises one executive director, namely Dr Hsuan, Jason, and five non-executive directors, namely Mr Zhang Dongchen, Mr Xu Guofei, Mr Sun Jie, Dr Li Jun and Ms Bi Xianghui and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr Chan Boon Teong, Dr Ku Chia-Tai and Mr Wong Chi Keung.
The directors of TPV jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement relating to the TPV Group and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement by the directors of TPV have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.
As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of CEIEC comprises Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Bi Xianghui.
The directors of CEIEC jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.
As at the date of this joint announcement, the sole director of CECL is Mr. Sun Jie.
The sole director of CECL accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.
