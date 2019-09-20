Log in
TPV Technology Ltd    0903

TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD

(0903)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TPV Technology : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT-(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT) (2) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND (3) SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT INTERESTS OF THE ULTIMATE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF TGL IN TPV

0
09/20/2019 | 06:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Offeror or TPV, nor shall there be any sale, purchase or subscription for securities of the Offeror or TPV in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful absent the filing of a registration statement or the availability of an applicable exemption from registration or other waiver. This joint announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

This joint announcement is being released on the Singapore Exchange at the same time as its release on the Stock Exchange.

CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 903)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF TPV

BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE BERMUDA COMPANIES ACT)

    1. PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING AND
  2. SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO ROLLOVER ARRANGEMENT

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

INTERESTS OF THE ULTIMATE BENEFICIAL OWNERS

OF TGL IN TPV

- 1 -

Reference is made to the announcement jointly issued by CEIEC (H.K.) Limited (the ''Offeror'') and TPV Technology Limited (''TPV'') dated 23 August 2019 (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Due to an inadvertent mistake, the aggregate number of 2003 Share Options held by the ultimate beneficial owners of TGL (excluding Mr. Zhang but including Mr. M Hsuan and Mr. Wang) as at 12 August 2019 under the section headed ''Share Options held by the ultimate beneficial owners of TGL'' should be 9,650,000, but it has been incorrectly stated as 9,950,000 in the Announcement.

The Offeror and TPV would like to clarify that, based on the information provided by the ultimate beneficial owners of TGL, as at 12 August 2019, the ultimate beneficial owners of TGL (excluding Mr. Zhang but including Mr. M Hsuan and Mr. Wang), in aggregate, held 9,650,000 2003 Share Options (not 9,950,000 as stated in the Announcement) and 3,954,000 2015 Share Options. The exercise of all such Share Options in full would result in the issue of 13,604,000 new TPV Shares (representing approximately 0.58% of the issued share capital of TPV as at the date of the Announcement) and approximately 0.58% of the issued share capital of TPV as enlarged by the issue of such new TPV Shares.

Save as stated above, all information set out in the Announcement remains unchanged.

WARNING

The Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer are conditional upon the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of conditions. Accordingly, the Proposal may or may not be implemented, the Scheme may or may not become effective and the Option Offer may or may not be implemented. TPV Shareholders and potential investors of TPV should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of TPV. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities, bank managers, solicitors, professional accountants or other professional advisers.

On behalf of the board of directors of

On behalf of the board of directors of

CEIEC (H.K.) LIMITED

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Mr. Zhang Zhiyong

Dr. Hsuan, Jason

Director

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 20 September 2019

- 2 -

As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of TPV comprises one executive director, namely Dr Hsuan, Jason, and five non-executive directors, namely Mr Zhang Dongchen, Mr Xu Guofei, Mr Sun Jie, Dr Li Jun and Ms Bi Xianghui and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr Chan Boon Teong, Dr Ku Chia-Tai and Mr Wong Chi Keung.

The directors of TPV jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement relating to the TPV Group and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement by the directors of TPV have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of CEIEC comprises Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Bi Xianghui.

The directors of CEIEC jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the sole director of CECL is Mr. Sun Jie.

The sole director of CECL accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the TPV Group) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by directors of TPV) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

TPV Technology Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 10:51:03 UTC
