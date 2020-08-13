TR Property Investment Trust : July 2020

TR Property Investment Trust
Ordinary Shares
August 2020 - all data as of 31/07/2020 unless otherwise stated
Fund objective: The investment objective of the trust is to maximise total returns by investing in Pan European equities and UK direct property, focusing on long term capital and income growth.
Fund manager(s):
Marcus Phayre-Mudge
Initial charge:
0.00%
Year end:
31 March
Fund type:
UK Investment Trust
Ongoing charge:
0.76%
ISIN:
GB0009064097
Sector:
AIC Property Securities
Ann. Mgmt fee:
£3.565m plus 0.20% of net
FATCA:
ML6PKQ.99999.SL.826
assets p.a.
Benchmark:
FTSE EPRA/NAREIT
Administrator:
BNP Paribas
Developed Europe
|
Ann. Return 5 Years:
8.19%
Tel:
+ 44 (0)20 7011 4444
Capped TR Net GBP
|
|
Daily
Email:
sales.support@bmogam.com
Fund currency:
GBP
Performance fee:
15% of outperformance of
Fund size:
£1252.0m
benchmark plus 1% hurdle
Share price:
342.0p
Distribution policy:
Semi-annual
Historic yield:
4.1
Share currency:
GBP
Net gearing:
16.2%
Payment date(s):
January, August
Strategic allocation (%)
UK Shares
UK Direct Property
Continental Shares
Debt
TOTAL
Fund performance (%)
34.2
60
7.6
50
74.4
40
-16.2
30
100.0
20
10
0
-10
-20
-30
-40
1 month
3 months
6 months
YTD
1 Year
3 years
5 years
Fund
Benchmark
Share price
Cumulative performance as at 31.07.2020 (%)
1 month
3 months
6 months
YTD
1 year
3 years
5 years
Fund
1.39
10.36
-14.30
-13.73
-3.68
14.55
48.26
Benchmark
0.07
6.98
-16.66
-15.93
-7.85
0.85
25.75
Share price
2.55
4.59
-26.39
-28.06
-15.63
7.41
33.72
Discrete performance as at 31.07.2020 (%)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Fund
20.22
7.66
15.61
2.87
-3.68
Benchmark
18.41
5.30
10.36
-0.83
-7.85
Share price
2.10
21.94
24.02
2.65
-15.63
Source: BMO Global Asset Management, Lipper
Performance data is in GBP £ terms. Investors should be aware that past performance should not be considered a guide to future performance. All fund performance data is net of all fees and expenses.
Risk warning
The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. The market value of the shares of TR Property may not reflect the underlying net asset value of the investments held by TR Property. TR Property is able to borrow to raise further funds for investment purposes if the fund manager and the board of directors consider that it may be commercially advantageous to do so. This is generally described as "gearing". An investment trust which has made investments as a result of gearing may have a more volatile share price as a result; gearing can increase shareholder returns in rising markets but conversely can increase the extent to which the value of the funds attributable to shareholders decreases in falling markets
Top holdings (%)
VONOVIA SE
13.7
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
6.7
ARGAN
4.8
GECINA SA
4.4
SEGRO PLC
3.9
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG-BR
3.5
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC
3.4
AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS
3.0
UNITE GROUP PLC
3.0
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
2.9
Sector allocation (%)
Industrial
23.8
Offices
29.0
Other
8.7
Residential
40.2
Retail
14.4
TOTAL
116.2
Geographical allocation (%)
Austria
0.3
Belgium
3.6
Central Europe
0.7
Denmark
0.1
Finland
1.9
France
14.0
Germany
39.3
Greece
0.0
Ireland
0.4
Italy
1.6
Netherlands
1.7
Norway
2.6
Other Overseas
0.0
Portugal
0.0
Russia
0.0
Spain
2.1
Sweden
10.6
Switzerland
2.2
UK
35.1
USA
0.0
TOTAL
116.2
Dividend history (pence per share)
Interim
Final
16.00
14.00
12.00
10.00
8.00
6.00
4.00
2.00
0.00
08/09
09/10
10/11
11/12
12/13
13/14
14/15
15/16
16/17
17/18
18/19
19/20
Fund returns rebased to 100
1600
1400
1200
1000
800
600
400
200
0
Feb 96
Jul 98
Jul 00
Jul 02
Jul 04
Jul 06
Jul 08
Jul 10
Jul 12
Jul 14
Jul 16
Jul 18
Jul 20
Fund (Capital only)
Benchmark
TR Property Investment Trust plc published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 10:07:01 UTC