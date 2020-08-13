TR Property Investment Trust : July 2020

Fund performance (%)

34.2 60 7.6 50 74.4 40 -16.2 30 100.0 20 10 0 -10 -20 -30 -40 1 month 3 months 6 months YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years Fund Benchmark Share price

Cumulative performance as at 31.07.2020 (%)

1 month 3 months 6 months YTD 1 year 3 years 5 years Fund 1.39 10.36 -14.30 -13.73 -3.68 14.55 48.26 Benchmark 0.07 6.98 -16.66 -15.93 -7.85 0.85 25.75 Share price 2.55 4.59 -26.39 -28.06 -15.63 7.41 33.72

Discrete performance as at 31.07.2020 (%)

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Fund 20.22 7.66 15.61 2.87 -3.68 Benchmark 18.41 5.30 10.36 -0.83 -7.85 Share price 2.10 21.94 24.02 2.65 -15.63

Source: BMO Global Asset Management, Lipper

Performance data is in GBP £ terms. Investors should be aware that past performance should not be considered a guide to future performance. All fund performance data is net of all fees and expenses.

Risk warning

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. The market value of the shares of TR Property may not reflect the underlying net asset value of the investments held by TR Property. TR Property is able to borrow to raise further funds for investment purposes if the fund manager and the board of directors consider that it may be commercially advantageous to do so. This is generally described as "gearing". An investment trust which has made investments as a result of gearing may have a more volatile share price as a result; gearing can increase shareholder returns in rising markets but conversely can increase the extent to which the value of the funds attributable to shareholders decreases in falling markets