TR Property Investment Trust plc    TRY   GB0009064097

TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TRY)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/13 06:14:11 am
361 GBX   -0.96%
06:08aTR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST : July 2020
PU
07/29TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Post-AGM Update
PU
07/15TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST : June 2020
PU
TR Property Investment Trust : July 2020

08/13/2020 | 06:08am EDT

TR Property Investment Trust

Ordinary Shares

August 2020 - all data as of 31/07/2020 unless otherwise stated

Fund objective: The investment objective of the trust is to maximise total returns by investing in Pan European equities and UK direct property, focusing on long term capital and income growth.

Fund manager(s):

Marcus Phayre-Mudge

Initial charge:

0.00%

Year end:

31 March

Fund type:

UK Investment Trust

Ongoing charge:

0.76%

ISIN:

GB0009064097

Sector:

AIC Property Securities

Ann. Mgmt fee:

£3.565m plus 0.20% of net

FATCA:

ML6PKQ.99999.SL.826

assets p.a.

Benchmark:

FTSE EPRA/NAREIT

Administrator:

BNP Paribas

Developed Europe

Ann. Return 5 Years:

8.19%

Tel:

+ 44 (0)20 7011 4444

Capped TR Net GBP

Price frequency:

Daily

Email:

sales.support@bmogam.com

Fund currency:

GBP

Performance fee:

15% of outperformance of

Fund size:

£1252.0m

benchmark plus 1% hurdle

Share price:

342.0p

Distribution policy:

Semi-annual

Historic yield:

4.1

Share currency:

GBP

Net gearing:

16.2%

Payment date(s):

January, August

Strategic allocation (%)

UK Shares

UK Direct Property

Continental Shares

Debt

TOTAL

Fund performance (%)

34.2

60

7.6

50

74.4

40

-16.2

30

100.0

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

1 month

3 months

6 months

YTD

1 Year

3 years

5 years

Fund

Benchmark

Share price

Cumulative performance as at 31.07.2020 (%)

1 month

3 months

6 months

YTD

1 year

3 years

5 years

Fund

1.39

10.36

-14.30

-13.73

-3.68

14.55

48.26

Benchmark

0.07

6.98

-16.66

-15.93

-7.85

0.85

25.75

Share price

2.55

4.59

-26.39

-28.06

-15.63

7.41

33.72

Discrete performance as at 31.07.2020 (%)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Fund

20.22

7.66

15.61

2.87

-3.68

Benchmark

18.41

5.30

10.36

-0.83

-7.85

Share price

2.10

21.94

24.02

2.65

-15.63

Source: BMO Global Asset Management, Lipper

Performance data is in GBP £ terms. Investors should be aware that past performance should not be considered a guide to future performance. All fund performance data is net of all fees and expenses.

Risk warning

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. The market value of the shares of TR Property may not reflect the underlying net asset value of the investments held by TR Property. TR Property is able to borrow to raise further funds for investment purposes if the fund manager and the board of directors consider that it may be commercially advantageous to do so. This is generally described as "gearing". An investment trust which has made investments as a result of gearing may have a more volatile share price as a result; gearing can increase shareholder returns in rising markets but conversely can increase the extent to which the value of the funds attributable to shareholders decreases in falling markets

Top holdings (%)

VONOVIA SE

13.7

LEG IMMOBILIEN AG

6.7

ARGAN

4.8

GECINA SA

4.4

SEGRO PLC

3.9

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG-BR

3.5

SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC

3.4

AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS

3.0

UNITE GROUP PLC

3.0

TAG IMMOBILIEN AG

2.9

Sector allocation (%)

Industrial

23.8

Offices

29.0

Other

8.7

Residential

40.2

Retail

14.4

TOTAL

116.2

Geographical allocation (%)

Austria

0.3

Belgium

3.6

Central Europe

0.7

Denmark

0.1

Finland

1.9

France

14.0

Germany

39.3

Greece

0.0

Ireland

0.4

Italy

1.6

Netherlands

1.7

Norway

2.6

Other Overseas

0.0

Portugal

0.0

Russia

0.0

Spain

2.1

Sweden

10.6

Switzerland

2.2

UK

35.1

USA

0.0

TOTAL

116.2

Dividend history (pence per share)

Interim

Final

16.00

14.00

12.00

10.00

8.00

6.00

4.00

2.00

0.00

08/09

09/10

10/11

11/12

12/13

13/14

14/15

15/16

16/17

17/18

18/19

19/20

Fund returns rebased to 100

1600

1400

1200

1000

800

600

400

200

0

Feb 96

Jul 98

Jul 00

Jul 02

Jul 04

Jul 06

Jul 08

Jul 10

Jul 12

Jul 14

Jul 16

Jul 18

Jul 20

Fund (Capital only)

Benchmark

FTSE International Limited ("FTSE") © FTSE 2020. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE International Limited under licence. All rights in the FTSE indices and/or FTSE ratings vest in FTSE and/or its licensors. Neither FTSE nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the FTSE indices and/or FTSE ratings or underlying data. No further distribution of FTSE Data is permitted without FTSE's express written consent.

©2019 BMO Global Asset Management. Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; in the EU by BMO Asset Management Netherlands B.V., which is regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM); and in Switzerland by BMO Global Asset Management (Swiss) GmbH, which is authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

©2020 BMO. All rights reserved. Issued and approved by BMO, a trading name of BMO Asset Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered address and Head Office: Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2NY, United Kingdom

Disclaimer

TR Property Investment Trust plc published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 10:07:01 UTC
