TR Property Investment Trust plc    TRY   GB0009064097

TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TRY)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/29 06:04:52 am
342.25 GBX   +2.78%
05:56aTR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Post-AGM Update
07/15TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST : June 2020
07/01TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST : July 2020 AGM Presentation
TR Property Investment Trust : Post-AGM Update

07/29/2020 | 05:56am EDT

As announced on 22nd June 2020, TRY held the AGM today (28th July 2020) as a closed meeting in order to protect the health and safety of the Company's shareholders and officers. The results of the voting at the Trust's 2020 Annual General Meeting have been published separately here. In lieu of the usual AGM presentation, the Investment Manager posted a webcast regarding the Trust's portfolio and performance that can be accessed here.

The new financial year ending 31st March 2021 has started strongly with the NAV total return rising +11.5% against a benchmark total return of +8.1%. Disappointingly the share price performance has risen only +7.6% (data as at 24th July) as the discount to NAV has increased to a little over 14% offering a dividend yield of 4.2% based on last year's annual dividend of 14p.

David Watson succeeded Hugh Seaborn as Chairman of the Board and expressed his thanks to the outgoing Chair for his sage and insightful advice and leadership of the Company and the Board.

Speaking at the AGM Hugh Seaborn observed 'Whilst we are in uncharted waters in many respects, it is important to recognise key points made by the manager in his presentation. The Trust has performed well as a result of its active stock selection approach with significant exposure to Healthcare, Logistics, Industrial, PRS and Supermarkets, all of which have performed well through the COVID 19 crisis.

Conversely the Trust remains underweight in Central London offices and all non-food retail sectors. As we approach the Brexit deadline, investors should also recognise that 70% of the Trusts assets are denominated in currencies other than Sterling.' At the Board meeting earlier in the day the Board noted and reaffirmed the Chairman's comments in the 2019/20 Annual Report that the company benefited from a healthy level of revenue reserves (equating to approximately 14p per share) that can be used to supplement the company's dividend payments in the event of any short to medium term fall in earnings.

For further information please contact:
Jemima Rail
Link Company Matters
Tel: 020 7954 9797

Disclaimer

TR Property Investment Trust plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 09:55:01 UTC
