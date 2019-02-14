TransCanna Announces the Completion of 420 Global

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed phase I of its proprietary software platform called "420 Global".

The state-of-the-art proprietary software is designed to create a Business Intelligence backend that integrates accounting, human resources, procurement, manufacturing and project management solutions.

420 Global will allow the Company to efficiently operate and fulfill every business aspect within their current and future facilities throughout the California cannabis market. "By streamlining this incredible amount of data and allowing management teams to pull pertinent reports in a timely manner is a tremendous benefit. 420 Global will be the backbone of our enterprise, the completion was on budget and ahead of schedule." Stated Jim Pakulis CEO.

420 Global will integrate with the Company's Warehouse Management System (WMS) and with METRC California's Cannabis Track-and-Trace (CCTT) system making the company fully compliant. The software will work in conjunction with Apple hardware and be registered through the Apple Device Enrollment program for security and deployment.

Overseeing the design and implementation of 420 Global is Mr. Greg Louie, a 20-year veteran in the Information Technology & Business Intelligence industry. Mr. Louie is devoted his full time to the Company as it builds its senior management team. Mr. Louie has extensive knowledge in creating technological ecosystems including implementation of a Warehouse Management System controlling 26,000 SKUs over a 220,000 square foot warehouse space. Over the past few years Mr. Louie has devoted his time utilizing cutting edge technology in efforts to streamline and bridge the gap between all levels of vertically integrated production facilities. Most recently, he has worked at the Distribution level creating innovative methodologies to improve and automate the integration efficiencies amongst the various platforms. He's also created three cannabis distribution and transportation platforms operating in California.

"One of the foundation blocks of any great company is its software platform capabilities and scalability. 420 Global is truly being designed to facilitate strong exponential growth and shareholder value," comments Mr. Louie.

