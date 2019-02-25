TransCanna Holdings Inc. to Present at The Gravitas Growth Conference in Vancouver

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (XETR: TH8) ("TCAN" or the "Company"), is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation, and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace, announced today that James Pakulis, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Gravitas Growth Conference, which is being held on February 28th, 2019 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver.

"This represents a great opportunity to present our vision and opportunity to investors as we have recently announced our first financing since coming to trade in January 2019. The TransCanna story is merely beginning to unfold and the management team is eager to go to work and execute on a very specific and targeted business plan," stated Jim Pakulis Company CEO.

Mr. Pakulis will discuss the Company's recently signed LOI to acquire Goodfellas Group LLC, and its acceptance of an assignment of a real estate option agreement which includes an existing 196,000 square foot facility on 6.5 acres of land in Northern California, as well as cannabis packaging and processing equipment. Mr. Pakulis will present an overview of Transcanna's business, M&A strategy, and its overarching objective to build a portfolio of 15 premium brands while creating a self contained ecosystem that ensures reliability, consistency, quality, and scale.

Transcanna is scheduled to present on February 28th, 2019 at 9:45 AM PST and Mr. Pakulis will also be a member of the "Innovations in Cannabis" panel at 10:50 AM PST. Mr. Pakulis will be available for one on one meetings throughout the conference. Investors that would like to view the presentation can view it from the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jkW7azbBT92c_9nRJlZ8TA

About Gravitas Growth Conference 2019

Gravitas Growth Conference 2019 is North America's leading growth investment conference, which is expected to bring together leading institutional, retail, family office, and high net worth investors with more than 20 of the fastest growing companies in North America. The conference will be held on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, Canada. The Conference hours will be from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM PST.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation, and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transacanna.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 609-6199

Suite 820, 1130 West Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4A4

Forward-Looking Statements

