TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases, announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will present a corporate update at the 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 9:05 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at the Westin Waterfront in Boston, MA.



To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” section within the “Investors” section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at www.traconpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days following the event.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: TRC105, an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers; DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105 that is being developed in wet AMD through a collaboration with Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule that is being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma; and TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer. To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

Company Contact :

Mark Wiggins

Chief Business Officer

(858) 251-3492

mwiggins@traconpharma.com



Investor Contact:

Andrew McDonald

LifeSci Advisors LLC

646-597-6987

Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com