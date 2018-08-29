Log in
News Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases, announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will present a corporate update at the 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 9:05 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at the Westin Waterfront in Boston, MA.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” section within the “Investors” section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at www.traconpharma.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days following the event.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: TRC105, an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers; DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105 that is being developed in wet AMD through a collaboration with Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule that is being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma; and TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer. To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

Company Contact:
Mark Wiggins
Chief Business Officer
(858) 251-3492 
mwiggins@traconpharma.com

Investor Contact:
Andrew McDonald
LifeSci Advisors LLC
646-597-6987 
Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8,88 M
EBIT 2018 -36,2 M
Net income 2018 -36,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 61,2 M
Chart TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,06 $
Spread / Average Target 293%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles P. Theuer President, CEO, CFO, Director & CAO
Bonne J. Adams Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
James R. Twiford Independent Director
William R. LaRue Independent Director
Martin A. Mattingly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC-38.81%61
GILEAD SCIENCES4.59%96 992
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.66%45 827
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.32%41 231
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.09%10 957
GENMAB5.49%10 449
