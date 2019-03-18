Log in
Tracsis : Change of Registered Office

03/18/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Tracsis plc

('Tracsis' or the 'Group')

Change of registered office

Tracsis plc, a leading provider of software and services for the traffic data and transportation industry, announces that it has changed its registered office address to Nexus, Discovery Way, Leeds, LS2 3AA with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Tracsis plc | Tel: 0845 125 9162

John McArthur, CEO

Chris Barnes, CEO-Designate

Max Cawthra, CFO

finnCap Ltd | Tel: 020 7220 0500
Christopher Raggett/Scott Mathieson, Corporate Finance
Andrew Burdis, Corporate Broking

Tracsis plc published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 08:29:03 UTC
