Tracsis : Change of Registered Office

Tracsis plc
('Tracsis' or the 'Group')
Change of registered office
Tracsis plc, a leading provider of software and services for the traffic data and transportation industry, announces that it has changed its registered office address to Nexus, Discovery Way, Leeds, LS2 3AA with immediate effect.
Enquiries:
Tracsis plc | Tel: 0845 125 9162
John McArthur, CEO
Chris Barnes, CEO-Designate
Max Cawthra, CFO
finnCap Ltd | Tel: 020 7220 0500
Christopher Raggett/Scott Mathieson, Corporate Finance
Andrew Burdis, Corporate Broking
