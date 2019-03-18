Tracsis : Change of Registered Office

Tracsis plc

('Tracsis' or the 'Group')

Change of registered office

Tracsis plc, a leading provider of software and services for the traffic data and transportation industry, announces that it has changed its registered office address to Nexus, Discovery Way, Leeds, LS2 3AA with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Tracsis plc | Tel: 0845 125 9162

John McArthur, CEO

Chris Barnes, CEO-Designate



Max Cawthra, CFO

finnCap Ltd | Tel: 020 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett/Scott Mathieson, Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis, Corporate Broking