Tractor Supply Company Announces Opening of Northeast Distribution Center in Frankfort, New York

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has officially opened its new distribution center in Frankfort, N.Y.



“Tractor Supply is excited to formally open the doors of our newest and largest distribution center in Frankfort, N.Y.,” said Greg Sandfort, Tractor Supply’s Chief Executive Officer. “This new distribution center allows us to expand our store base in the Northeastern Corridor of the country and better serve our existing customers with faster, more efficient delivery to our stores, while expanding our digital fulfillment strategy. We appreciate the support of the Frankfort community and New York State since we first broke ground in August 2017, and we look forward to a longstanding partnership with the community.”

“From day one of this administration, we have made significant strategic investments upstate to create good jobs and bolster the economy, and the grand opening of this distribution center in Herkimer County demonstrates once again that New York State is open for business,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We are proud to invest in companies that invest in New York and Tractor Supply’s new facility will generate hundreds of jobs and move the Mohawk Valley’s economy forward.”

Tractor Supply executives and local and state government officials held a grand opening event earlier today, March 14, at the site of the Frankfort distribution center located in the Frankfort 5S South Business Park. The facility is approximately 925,000 square-feet in size and currently services over 140 Tractor Supply stores, with the potential to service over 200 stores in the Northeast region within its first year of operation. The facility has already created over 280 local jobs, with plans to create more than 350 full-time jobs in the first five years.

The new distribution center has been designed and built to meet high energy efficiency and environmental standards and the Company is seeking LEED® Silver certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. If certified by the Council, the distribution center would be the third Tractor Supply Company facility to achieve LEED® Silver certification. The others to achieve certification are the Company’s Store Support Center in Brentwood, Tenn. and Casa Grande, Ariz. distribution center. The Frankfort distribution center was built to include:

Energy efficient design and heating systems;

Water saving plumbing and irrigation systems;

Recycled and regionally sourced building materials; and

LED lighting.

Tractor Supply currently operates seven other primary distribution centers in various locations including Casa Grande, Ariz., Franklin, Ky., Hagerstown, Md., Macon, Ga., Pendleton, Ind., Waco, Texas, and Waverly, Neb. Tractor Supply operates 82 stores in New York State.

