TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 1,800th Store Opening

09/07/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today announced the opening of its 1,800th store by hosting a grand opening celebration at the new store in Berkshire Township (Sunbury), Ohio.

“It continues to be an exciting time for Tractor Supply as we celebrate the opening of our 1,800th store. For more than 80 years, Tractor Supply has worked to be the most dependable supplier of basic maintenance products to all those who live the rural lifestyle, and we look forward to serving our new customers in Berkshire Township, Ohio,” said Greg Sandfort, Tractor Supply’s Chief Executive Officer. “This milestone opening not only reaffirms our long-term growth plans but also how our ONETractor strategy of providing customers the convenience of shopping anytime, anywhere and anyway they choose is resonating and paving the way for future growth.”

The grand opening celebration for the Company’s 1,800th store began today with a ribbon cutting by Tractor Supply management, local officials and the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce. Customers then were able to take part in a variety of festivities, including a pet adoption event with the Delaware County Humane Society, antique trailer viewings with the Delaware County Antique Farm Machinery Association and a bake sale with the Big Walnut FFA, before heading into the store to browse the extensive mix of products available to care for homes, lands, pets and animals.

The store is located at 9945 US 36 and East SR 37 in Berkshire Township (Sunbury), Ohio, and it is the 93rd Tractor Supply store to open in Ohio.

Tractor Supply was founded over 80 years ago and has grown from its early days as a tractor parts catalog company to become the largest retail store chain of rural lifestyle products, with 1,800 stores in 49 states, a robust e-commerce website and nearly 30,000 team members across the country. The Company opened 80 new Tractor Supply stores in 2018 and expects to continue its strategic expansion plans with 80 new store openings in 2019.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “future,” “may,” “will,” “anticipate” or other comparable terminology. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expected growth, future success, strategy, plans, intentions, or beliefs about future occurrences or results. Because such forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements are also qualified by the cautionary statements contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Tractor Supply Company
Contacts:
Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Mackenzie Goldman (615) 440-4360

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e8f53aa-f852-4ba7-8433-7a251da0d020

Primary Logo

1,800th Store Grand Opening - Berkshire Township, Ohio.jpg

Tractor Supply team members in Berkshire Township (Sunbury), Ohio, celebrate the grand opening of the Company's 1,800th store.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 449 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 573 M
Debt 2019 495 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 12 349 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 115,05  $
Last Close Price 103,54  $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,25%
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory A. Sandfort Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve K. Barbarick President, COO & Chief Merchandising Officer
Cynthia Todd Jamison Chairman
Kurt D. Barton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Robert D. Mills Chief Strategy Officer & EVP- Chief Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY24.09%12 349
NEXT53.60%9 642
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 093
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-20.85%4 693
DUFRY AG-12.18%4 139
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC-7.65%3 899
