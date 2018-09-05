Log in
News

Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Operations With Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony

09/05/2018

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, rang the Nasdaq stock market closing bell today in celebration of the Company’s 80th anniversary of operations.  

Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Operations with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony
Tractor Supply Company executives celebrate the Company’s 80th anniversary by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell.


“For eight decades, Tractor Supply Company has been committed to serving our unique niche of rural lifestyle customers, and we are honored to be able to commemorate this special milestone at the Nasdaq MarketSite,” said Greg Sandfort, chief executive officer of Tractor Supply Company. “Since our humble beginnings in 1938, Tractor Supply has seen tremendous growth and success thanks to our hard-working and knowledgeable team members who provide legendary customer service every day to those living the Out Here lifestyle. It is my pleasure to thank our loyal customers and team members, the communities who have welcomed us and our shareholders for believing in our brand.”

Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 by Charles E. Schmidt as a mail-order business for tractor replacement parts. The Company opened its first store in Minot, North Dakota in 1939 and its 100th store in Hutchinson, Kansas in 1964. Since that time, Tractor Supply has continued to grow to become the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, now with over 1,725 stores in 49 states and a robust e-commerce website.

Mr. Sandfort concluded, “With 80 years under our belt, we are constantly evolving to move Tractor Supply forward, leveraging our physical store assets with digital capabilities in new ways. Through our ONETractor strategy, we are focused on delivering personalized, convenient shopping experiences anytime, anywhere and in any way our customers choose to shop. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to serve this lifestyle that we love.”

Other interesting historical facts about Tractor Supply Company include:

  • In 1959, the Company reached $10 million in sales.
  • Since 1979, the Company’s headquarters have been located in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Despite the name, Tractor Supply does not sell tractors. Instead, product assortments include everything rural lifestyle customers need to maintain farms, ranches, homes and animals.
  • On February 17, 1994, Tractor Supply went public on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol TSCO.
  • Since last ringing the Nasdaq opening bell in 2013, Tractor Supply’s net sales have increased 40 percent (as of fiscal year 2017).
  • In 2014, Tractor Supply became a part of the Fortune 500 with 2013 annual sales reaching $5 billion.
  • In 2016, Tractor Supply acquired Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer.
  • On March 31, 2018, the Company celebrated the opening of its 1,700th store location.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is in its 80th year of operation and, since being founded in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States. With more than 28,000 team members, over 1,725 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website, Tractor Supply is passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. The Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday prices they deserve. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated 1,725 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 27 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

Tractor Supply Company
Investor Contacts:
Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Media Contacts:
Alecia Pulman/Brittany Rae Fraser, ICR (203) 682-8200

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3bfa75d-7121-4ade-a06e-b0a7eb132dfe

Tractor_Supply-221699342138.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
