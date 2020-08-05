Tractor Supply Company : Foundation Donates $100,000 to The COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Nashville

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced it will donate $100,000 through the Tractor Supply Company Foundation to the United Way of Greater Nashville’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The COVID-19 Response Fund is facilitated by United Way of Greater Nashville in partnership with Mayor John Cooper’s office and local corporate and philanthropic partners. Chaired by former Senator Bill Frist, MD, the Fund addresses the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 by rapidly deploying resources to community-based organizations in need of funds to meet the immediate needs of individuals affected by the crisis.

“The Tractor Supply team is honored to do our part to give back and help our hometown neighbors who are facing unprecedented challenges during COVID-19,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, Tractor Supply’s Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations and President of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. “We have a longstanding partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville, and we are proud of the way our community has come together over the past few months through the COVID-19 Response Fund to support the many nonprofits that are providing much-needed assistance to families and individuals.”

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Tractor Supply Company has been running workplace campaigns with United Way for nearly 15 years. The 2019 campaign raised over $1 million for United Way of Williamson County, the largest single-employer donation to the organization. The Company’s current donation is being made through the newly established Tractor Supply Company Foundation, which was introduced with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Agencies that received the funding are providing basic essentials, childcare services, crisis support, domestic violence support, food security, healthcare, immigration services, mental health support, personal protective equipment, rent/mortgage assistance and utility assistance to those in need.

As funds are distributed, United Way publishes the receiving agencies, along with the help they can provide and contact information, at www.NashvilleResponseFund.com. One hundred percent of the Fund goes to nonprofits to help individuals impacted by COVID-19 and agencies that need organizational support.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About the COVID-19 Response Fund

Housed at United Way and chaired by former Senator Dr. Bill Frist, the COVID-19 Response Fund provides funding to nonprofits and community-based organizations throughout the Greater Nashville region which are set up to work directly with individuals and families to get them the help they need. The Fund has raised $5.1 million dollars from various local foundations, corporations and individuals throughout the community, but the need is vast. Funds are released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases. To date, the Fund has granted $4.9 million to 160 organizations throughout the community. To learn more, visit NashvilleResponseFund.com.

