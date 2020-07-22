Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tractor Supply Company    TSCO

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tractor Supply Company : Foundation Donates $50,000 to Farmers Impacted by COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Tractor Supply Funds American Farmland Trust Grants of $1,000 Each to 50 Farmers

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation has donated $50,000 to the American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund to help farmers in weathering the storm of market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

American Farmland Trust is a national organization dedicated to protecting agricultural land, promoting environmentally sound farming practices and keeping farmers on the land. Farmers nationwide applied for a grant from the Farmer Relief Fund during the pandemic. American Farmland Trust has awarded more than 1,000 grants so far, and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation is proud to aid them in supporting 50 more farmers with the funds.

“We are honored to partner with American Farmland Trust to help American farmers during this challenging time,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, Tractor Supply’s Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations and President of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. “The value that small- to mid-size farms provide to our communities with food and related products is paramount, and we are glad to do what we can to help support them through this pandemic.”

The $50,000 is being donated from the newly formed Tractor Supply Company Foundation that was introduced in March with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The fund’s first round of grant distribution began in the spring. California vegetable farmer Guillermo Lazaro suffered from a decrease in restaurant and farmers market sales, but with the assistance from the Farmer Relief Fund, he was able to keep his business running. In North Carolina, grant recipient Nicole Coston, a former dietician, has been able to maintain her farm’s CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program that provides fresh produce to support SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), along with providing recipes and menu plans centered on health and wellness. Other grant recipients have used the funds to create direct-to-consumer sales, pay employees, relieve COVID-related debts and more.

"American Farmland Trust is grateful for Tractor Supply's support of the Farmer Relief Fund. Their investment will support 50 family farms across the country. This gift comes at a critical time," said Ryan Lauer, American Farmland Trust Director of Corporate Partnerships. “With many farmers facing reduced traffic at farmers markets, fewer sales to restaurants and an uncertain future – Tractor Supply is helping to support rural communities and stabilize operations for farmers who help put food on our tables."

For more information on American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund, visit Farmland.org/Relief. To learn more about the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and the Company’s charitable giving, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 33,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 1,863 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
01:31pTRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Foundation Donates $50,000 to Farmers Impacted by COVID..
BU
07/20TRACTOR SUPPLY : Partners with Dogs on Deployment to Assist Junior-Enlisted Serv..
BU
07/20TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : half-yearly earnings release
07/18TRACTOR SUPPLY : Truck Accessories Group, LLC Announces Collaboration with Tract..
AQ
07/16TRACTOR SUPPLY : Launches Animal Feed in Partnership with The Incredible Dr. Pol
BU
07/06TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Supports 50 Military Veterans With Farmer Veteran Coali..
BU
07/01TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Teams up With the American Kennel Club in Support of Do..
BU
06/26TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Welcomes Miranda Lambert's New Line of MuttNation &ldqu..
BU
06/25TRACTOR SUPPLY : Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Rep..
BU
06/18TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Names Melissa Kersey Executive Vice President, Chief Hu..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 535 M - -
Net income 2020 667 M - -
Net Debt 2020 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 1,02%
Capitalization 16 653 M 16 653 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tractor Supply Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 135,48 $
Last Close Price 144,02 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry A. Lawton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Todd Jamison Chairman
Kurt D. Barton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Robert D. Mills Chief Strategy Officer & EVP- Chief Technology
Edna K. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY54.85%16 653
NEXT PLC-28.36%8 167
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.50.97%6 414
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-12.08%4 659
JUMBO S.A.-9.87%2 615
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-54.09%2 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group