Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tractor Supply Company    TSCO

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tractor Supply Company Foundation Gives Back to COVID-19 Frontline Workers With $250,000 Donation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 11:31am EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Tractor Supply Company’s continuing efforts to give back amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the essential needs-based retailer is giving a $250,000 donation to the New York State COVID-19 First Responders Fund. The donation was announced on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” during an appearance by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Fund was established by Gov. Cuomo to support COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers with expenses and costs, including food, transportation, childcare and housing assistance. 

The donation is being made through the newly established Tractor Supply Company Foundation, which was introduced with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“It’s an honor for all of us at Tractor Supply to support frontline healthcare workers in New York as they serve those in need during this crisis.  On behalf of the Tractor Supply team, we thank them for their tireless efforts and personal sacrifices,” said Christi Korzekwa, Tractor Supply’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We appreciate all ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ has done to provide a platform to help facilitate donations and shine a light on those who are selflessly helping others.”

Tractor Supply opened its first location in New York State in Oneida more than 30 years ago in 1986; today, there are 90 Tractor Supply stores across the state. The Company also operates one of its eight distribution centers in Frankfort, NY. To date, Tractor Supply employs more than 1,800 New Yorkers.

As an essential retailer, Tractor Supply stores are staying open with adjusted hours to provide the needs-based products customers rely on to care for their families, homes, land, pets and animals. Investments in technology through Mobile Point of Sale, Same Day/Next Day delivery capabilities from all stores, curbside delivery and contactless payment are enhancing the safety of customers’ shopping experience. Additional steps have also been taken to promote social distancing in the stores. These actions are in addition to multiple steps taken to protect team members, including two weeks of paid sick leave, appreciation bonuses to frontline team members, personal protective equipment, plexiglass shields at registers and more.

To read more about Tractor Supply’s response to COVID-19 visit www.TractorSupply.com/COVID-19.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle.  With more than 33,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve.  At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 1,863 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services.  At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states.  For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Media Contact:
Karen Orne
Karen.Orne@finnpartners.com
615-610-0262

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c6e876a-26da-48f8-9d8d-070a3b862a5c

Primary Logo

Check Presentation

Tractor Supply Donates $250,000 on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
11:31aTractor Supply Company Foundation Gives Back to COVID-19 Frontline Workers Wi..
GL
04/23TRACTOR SUPPLY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23TRACTOR SUPPLY CO /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of ..
AQ
04/23Tractor Supply Company Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04/23TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : 1st quarter results
CO
04/20TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
04/14Tractor Supply Becomes First General Merchandise Retailer to Launch Same-Day ..
GL
04/07TRACTOR SUPPLY CO /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
04/07Tractor Supply Company Provides Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Update in Resp..
GL
04/06Tractor Supply Company Updates Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 856 M
EBIT 2020 744 M
Net income 2020 558 M
Debt 2020 402 M
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 11 768 M
Chart TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tractor Supply Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 104,32  $
Last Close Price 101,43  $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory A. Sandfort Director
Harry A. Lawton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Todd Jamison Chairman
Kurt D. Barton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Robert D. Mills Chief Strategy Officer & EVP- Chief Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY8.55%11 768
NEXT-32.66%7 593
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY0.41%4 714
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.3.98%4 329
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-56.86%2 261
JUMBO S.A.-22.97%2 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group