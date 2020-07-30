Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tractor Supply Company    TSCO

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tractor Supply Company : Foundation Makes Investments in Organizations Advancing Opportunities for Minorities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation has committed $125,000 to organizations advancing opportunities for minorities in the agriculture, education and civic fields. The donation comes as part of Tractor Supply Company’s ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in its workforce and the communities it serves.

“At Tractor Supply, we are committed to being a champion for equality and respect,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “By way of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and with the direction of our African Americans on the R.I.S.E. group, we are proud to support these organizations that are doing important work to advance opportunities for African Americans and other minorities in our schools, our communities and in the field of agriculture.”

Earlier this year, the rural lifestyle retailer launched the African Americans on the R.I.S.E. (Relationships, Inclusion, Support and Education) Team Member Engagement Group (known as R.I.S.E.). The group’s mission is to engage, empower and facilitate the growth of African American Team Members; provide visibility to and address issues and challenges which impact African Americans; and support causes of importance to the broader African American community. In light of the recent national focus on racial and social justice, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation worked with the R.I.S.E. group to identify organizations that are uniquely working to achieve these goals. The donation recipients are:

These donations from the Foundation come in addition to the Company’s support of Nashville-native Shawn Dromgoole’s neighborhood walks to promote safety and inclusion in communities. The area where Dromgoole’s family lives in Nashville has become highly gentrified since his grandmother first moved there 54 years ago. Following the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, Dromgoole did not feel safe walking in his own neighborhood. After he posted his concerns on the Nextdoor app and Facebook, the Nashville community rallied around Dromgoole with hundreds of people joining him to walk the neighborhood. Following the success and outpouring of support, Dromgoole decided to take the #WeWalkWithShawn movement to neighborhoods across the country, and Tractor Supply was proud to fulfill his GoFundMe campaign by donating $15,000 to support his walks.

Under Lawton’s leadership, the Company launched a Diversity and Inclusion Council at the beginning of the year to promote programs focused on Team Members, welcoming environments, customers and communities. In June, the Company published its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report which provided transparency around its diversity and inclusion program, pay equity and more.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/DiversityandInclusion. For more information on the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and the Company’s charitable giving, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
12:21pTRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Foundation Makes Investments in Organizations Advancing..
BU
07/24TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon's Investing Strategy; Bending Metal Tariffs; R..
DJ
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23TRACTOR SUPPLY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23TRACTOR SUPPLY CO /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/23TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Reports Record Sales and Earnings for Second Quarter 20..
BU
07/22TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Foundation Donates $50,000 to Farmers Impacted by COVID..
BU
07/20TRACTOR SUPPLY : Partners with Dogs on Deployment to Assist Junior-Enlisted Serv..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 955 M - -
Net income 2020 731 M - -
Net Debt 2020 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 16 820 M 16 820 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tractor Supply Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 151,25 $
Last Close Price 145,46 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry A. Lawton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Todd Jamison Chairman
Kurt D. Barton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Robert D. Mills Chief Strategy Officer & EVP- Chief Technology
Carey Hartkopf Senior Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY55.67%16 820
NEXT PLC-19.26%9 375
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.63.57%6 950
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-8.70%4 837
JUMBO S.A.-11.21%2 637
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-52.69%2 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group