Tractor Supply Company : Foundation Makes Investments in Organizations Advancing Opportunities for Minorities

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation has committed $125,000 to organizations advancing opportunities for minorities in the agriculture, education and civic fields. The donation comes as part of Tractor Supply Company’s ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in its workforce and the communities it serves.

“At Tractor Supply, we are committed to being a champion for equality and respect,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “By way of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and with the direction of our African Americans on the R.I.S.E. group, we are proud to support these organizations that are doing important work to advance opportunities for African Americans and other minorities in our schools, our communities and in the field of agriculture.”

Earlier this year, the rural lifestyle retailer launched the African Americans on the R.I.S.E. (Relationships, Inclusion, Support and Education) Team Member Engagement Group (known as R.I.S.E.). The group’s mission is to engage, empower and facilitate the growth of African American Team Members; provide visibility to and address issues and challenges which impact African Americans; and support causes of importance to the broader African American community. In light of the recent national focus on racial and social justice, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation worked with the R.I.S.E. group to identify organizations that are uniquely working to achieve these goals. The donation recipients are:

These donations from the Foundation come in addition to the Company’s support of Nashville-native Shawn Dromgoole’s neighborhood walks to promote safety and inclusion in communities. The area where Dromgoole’s family lives in Nashville has become highly gentrified since his grandmother first moved there 54 years ago. Following the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, Dromgoole did not feel safe walking in his own neighborhood. After he posted his concerns on the Nextdoor app and Facebook, the Nashville community rallied around Dromgoole with hundreds of people joining him to walk the neighborhood. Following the success and outpouring of support, Dromgoole decided to take the #WeWalkWithShawn movement to neighborhoods across the country, and Tractor Supply was proud to fulfill his GoFundMe campaign by donating $15,000 to support his walks.

Under Lawton’s leadership, the Company launched a Diversity and Inclusion Council at the beginning of the year to promote programs focused on Team Members, welcoming environments, customers and communities. In June, the Company published its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report which provided transparency around its diversity and inclusion program, pay equity and more.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/DiversityandInclusion. For more information on the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and the Company’s charitable giving, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

