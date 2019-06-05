Tractor Supply Company Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20 Percent or More Corporate Board Seats Held by Women

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been named a Winning ‘W’ Company by 2020 Women on Boards for achieving at least 20 percent women on its corporate board before the year 2020. Tractor Supply has been recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a Winning ‘W’ Company every year since the award’s inception in 2011. Through this consecutive recognition, Tractor Supply has been consistently named to the 2020 Women on Boards’ Honor Roll.



“Tractor Supply is honored to be recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for the strong female representation on our Board of Directors,” said Cynthia Jamison, Tractor Supply’s Chairman of the Board. “Diversity and inclusion continue to be important values to Tractor Supply, and we are proud of the diverse breadth of our board including gender, experience, industry and age that we have guiding the future of our company.”

The Tractor Supply Board of Directors is comprised of nine members, three of whom are women: Cynthia T. Jamison, Edna K. Morris and Denise L. Jackson. Ms. Jamison and Ms. Morris are the two longest serving directors on the Board, and Ms. Jamison has served as Chairman since 2014.

Winning ‘W’ Companies are cited in the 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) annual Gender Diversity Index, which tracks the numbers of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index.

"We applaud Greg Sandfort and the board of Tractor Supply for engaging the diverse opinions and perspectives of both genders on their board," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, Chief Executive Officer of 2020 Women on Boards. "Studies have shown that the varied perspectives of women are uniquely valuable to corporations and the challenges they face today.”

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

About 2020 Women on Boards

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) is a global education and advocacy campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum towards the goal of achieving at least 20% of all public company board seats to be held by women by the year 2020, the milestone 100th anniversary that commemorates the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote.

The campaign’s signature programs include the Gender Diversity Directory , a database which tracks the gender composition of company boards, the annual Gender Diversity Index report, and the National Conversation on Board Diversity events held in more than thirty cities each November.

In just nine short years, 2020 Women on Boards has become a respected global brand while building a reputation as a formidable advocate for advancing women to corporate boards. www.2020WOB.com

