TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row

02/18/2019 | 04:46pm EST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been named to Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2019. This marks the second year in a row that the Company has been included on the prestigious list.

U.S. financial magazine Barron’s created the list in 2018 to recognize companies that maintain good corporate practices by not only delivering a strong financial performance but also positively contributing to society. For 2019, Tractor Supply ranked 76th out of the 1,000 largest public companies in the United States.

“For over ten years, Tractor Supply’s Stewardship Program has been a natural extension of our overall growth, and we are honored to have been recognized these past two years by Barron’s for our sustainability efforts,” said Ben Parrish, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Tractor Supply, who leads the Company’s Stewardship Program. “We will continue to look for ways to become more efficient, eliminate waste and reduce our impact on the environment so that our children and future generations will have the same opportunities we enjoy today.”

To create the list, Barron’s enlisted Calvert Research Management, a prominent sustainable investing firm owned by Eaton Vance. Calvert scored companies on more than 200 key indicators and 28 issues before sorting the data into five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community. Each company earned a rating from zero to 100 in each category before receiving an overall weighted score based on the importance of each category to its industry.

Tractor Supply’s Stewardship Program was launched in 2008 as a reflection of its commitment to doing the right thing for its customers and the communities it serves. Since that time, the Company has taken a number of important steps to reduce its impact on the environment. Examples of these initiatives include:

  • Announcing a goal to reduce carbon emissions from Tractor Supply facilities by 25 percent by 2025
  • Converting the internal lighting in all stores to more environmentally friendly LED lighting
  • Implementing energy management systems in all stores
  • Replacing older HVAC systems in stores with high-efficiency units
  • Adopting recycling programs in Tractor Supply stores, distribution centers and its Store Support Center

For more information on Tractor Supply’s Stewardship Program and sustainability initiatives, please visit the Company’s website at IR.TractorSupply.com/Stewardship.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 29, 2018, the Company operated 1,765 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 29, 2018, the Company operated 175 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Tractor Supply Company
Contacts:
Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Mackenzie Goldman (615) 440-4360 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
