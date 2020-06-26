Tractor Supply Company : Welcomes Miranda Lambert's New Line of MuttNation “On the Farm” Pet Food and Treats

Adding to its extensive line of products for our four-legged friends, Tractor Supply Company announced today the launch of a new exclusive line of pet food and treats in collaboration with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation. The line, On The Farm, carries an assortment of balanced, nutritional recipes for both dogs and cats – made with real beef or chicken and other natural ingredients. On The Farm pet food and treats are available for online purchase now and will hit store shelves on Monday, July 20.

“Tractor Supply is excited to partner with Miranda Lambert and MuttNation on this extensive line of real, high-quality, nutritious food products for our pet-loving customers,” said Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “Promoting the health and well-being of our pets is part of everything we do at Tractor Supply, and we can’t wait for our friends to try out ‘On The Farm’ for their pets.”

Last year, Tractor Supply Company partnered with Miranda to create the successful MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert collection of beds, toys, gear and more, with proceeds supporting MuttNation Foundation’s efforts to advance the adoption of shelter pets and support animal rescues across the country.

Asked why she decided to branch out with pet food, Miranda replied, “Developing ‘On The Farm’ felt like a natural and authentic progression to me. I live on a farm in Tennessee with nine rescue dogs, two cats, five horses, chickens, rabbits and lots of other animals – that’s actually my farm you see on the packaging. And proceeds from the sales will help shelter pets – that’s always been my main focus with MuttNation Foundation. Really, when you think about it, what could be better than giving your pets wholesome meals that will keep them healthy and strong while helping shelter pets at the same time?"

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 33,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 1,863 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals. www.muttnation.com

About Miranda Lambert

Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert released her highly-anticipated new studio album Wildcard Nov. 1, 2019, which includes the Grammy-nominated “It All Comes Out in The Wash” and her latest top ten country radio single, “Bluebird.” In January, Miranda embarked on her Wildcard headlining tour with special guests Cody Johnson and LANCO.

The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors: 34 ACM Awards (including 9 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 13 CMA Awards (Country Music Association), 2 GRAMMY Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, ACM Song of the Decade Award, and was named 2019 RIAA’s Artist of the Year.

The celebrated singer/songwriter has released seven studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album Charts, including the critically-acclaimed Wildcard (2019), The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). In addition, she released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies.

Her clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide. www.idyllwind.com

