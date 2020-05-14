Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Log in
05/14/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:  

  • RBC’s 2020 Global Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference on May 27, 2020. The Company’s 30-minute presentation will begin at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.
     
  • Baird’s 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on June 3, 2020. The Company’s 30-minute presentation will begin at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer; and Mary Winn Pilkington, Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations, will attend these conferences.  The events will be webcast live on the Company’s website at IR.TractorSupply.com.  The webcasts will be archived and available at the same location shortly after each presentation.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 33,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 1,863 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states.  For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Tractor Supply Company
Contacts:
Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Marianne Denenberg (615) 440-4345

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group