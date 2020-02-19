Tractor Supply Holds Annual Fundraiser to Benefit FFA

Log in
02/19/2020 | 11:01am EST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company continues its efforts to support youth across the country by kicking off the year with its annual Grants for Growing campaign. The fundraiser, which will coincide with National FFA Week, supports hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects implemented by FFA chapters nationwide.

From February 19 to March 1, donations can be made in store or online at TractorSupply.com. Each grant will fund projects within the same state the funds were donated in.

“We are committed to the FFA mission of making a positive difference in the lives of our students,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply. “Thanks to the passion our team members and customers have for supporting their communities, Tractor Supply will continue to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders.”

Grants for Growing first launched in 2016 by Tractor Supply, and its ability to fund FFA projects has increased each year. Last year, Tractor Supply’s campaign raised a record $970,121, which funded 259 grants and impacted more than 24,000 students across the country. To date, the program has raised more than $3.2 million for the National FFA Organization and has funded 1,258 grants supporting agricultural projects.

FFA chapters will submit applications later this spring with detailed proposals. Each application will include how the chapter would start, maintain or expand on a project that will benefit their local areas as well as both current and future FFA students. In the past, funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from livestock shelters, beekeeping and aquaculture labs.

Grants can be up to $5,000 and will be awarded to chapters on August 1, 2020. For more details about the program, visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,844 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.   
  
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.  

About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of more than 700,000 student members as part of 8,600 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and the official news page of the National FFA Organization.

About National FFA Foundation
The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

Media Contact:
Pat Warner
Pat.Warner@finnpartners.com
615-610-0315

Primary Logo


