Tractor Supply : Honors Pets and Animals of All Kinds With Monthlong Out Here With Animals Celebration

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 31 to Aug. 25, Tractor Supply Company will host its annual Out Here with Animals event to recognize pets, animals and the people who love and care for them. The event features pet adoptions, pet treat tastings and special deals and giveaways to celebrate pets of all kinds.



Tractor Supply is partnering with Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation to host a pet supplies drive in support of local animal shelters nationwide. Beginning Wednesday, July 31, customers can stop by their local Tractor Supply store to drop off new and sealed food, toys, cleaning and grooming supplies and other pet accessories including beds, leashes and bowls. Items will be collected through Sunday, Aug. 25 and donated to nearby rescues and shelters.

In addition to the pet supplies drive, Tractor Supply is partnering with MuttNation for a nationwide pet adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 24. The two organizations invite community members to their local Tractor Supply store to support local animal nonprofits and their adoptable pets in need of forever homes. Animal organizations interested in participating in the pet adoption event can sign up online at TractorSupply.com/EventPartners or by contacting their local Tractor Supply store. Registration closes Wednesday, Aug. 21.

'Out Here with Animals is one of the many ways Tractor Supply is able to show appreciation for our customers, their pets and the adoptable animals across the country in need of a safe home,' said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply. 'It is always great to see communities come together this time of year to have fun with their pets while also supporting animals in need.'

Out Here with Animals will feature sales on premium pet and animal products and brands. Starting Wednesday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 25, customers can enjoy deals on top brands such as 4health, Blue Buffalo, Hill's Science Diet, Purina and more.

Tractor Supply will also spotlight animal nonprofits through the 'Rescue Your Rescue' contest - a social media competition that recognizes 10 rescue groups nationwide working to find forever homes for adoptable animals. Tractor Supply will donate a total of $25,000 in grants to these ten winners, which will be used to support the needs and demands of their local organization. Customers can nominate their favorite shelters Thursday, Aug. 1 through Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Tractor Supply's Facebook page.

Out Here with Animals - and all Tractor Supply events - are open to leashed, friendly animals. Contact your local Tractor Supply store, which you can find at TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator, for more details.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram. To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor's Club at NeighborsClub.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

