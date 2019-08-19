Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tractor Supply Company    TSCO

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tractor Supply Hosts Farmers Market at Stores Nationwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:00am EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company is inviting farmers, craft makers and artisans to join the Farmers Market event at their local TSC store on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event is an opportunity for members of the community to showcase their many talents and display homemade and homegrown goods, whether they are new to the market or have been selling for years.  

Every fall, Tractor Supply hosts local vendors and creators at their on-site Farmers Market to celebrate the community spirit. The Farmers Market is open to the public, providing a platform for budding businesses in a fun, family-friendly setting.

“Each Tractor Supply store serves as an important member of the community in which it operates. We are always looking for ways to connect with and support our neighbors, and the Farmers Market is a wonderful opportunity for this,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company. “We are always amazed by the talent we see at this event and are so pleased to play a part in helping these neighbors thrive.”

Tractor Supply also hosts an annual spring Market Day event as another way for local artisans to showcase and sell their goods.

Whether the specialty is fruit and vegetables or soaps and candles, all crafters and creators are invited to participate. Interested vendors can learn more and register at TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket or visit the local Tractor Supply store to sign up by Wednesday, Sept. 25. There is no cost for participation.

All vendors participating must comply with state and local ordinances. The Farmers Market at Tractor Supply is a free event and open to the public.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Francie Corcoran
francie.corcoran@finnpartners.com
615-610-0315

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
11:00aTractor Supply Hosts Farmers Market at Stores Nationwide
GL
08/12Tractor Supply Launches Ridgecut Toughwear – An Exclusive Line of Appar..
GL
08/12TRACTOR SUPPLY : Stocks move broadly lower as trade war anxiety lingers
AQ
08/08TRACTOR SUPPLY : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/08TRACTOR SUPPLY CO /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/08Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend 
GL
08/05Tractor Supply Co. and MuttNation Announce Partnership to Benefit Shelter Pet..
GL
07/31TRACTOR SUPPLY : Honors Pets and Animals of All Kinds With Monthlong Out Here Wi..
PU
07/31Tractor Supply Honors Pets and Animals of All Kinds With Monthlong Out Here ..
GL
07/25TRACTOR SUPPLY CO /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 449 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 573 M
Debt 2019 495 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,48x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 11 992 M
Chart TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tractor Supply Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 115,48  $
Last Close Price 100,55  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory A. Sandfort Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve K. Barbarick President, COO & Chief Merchandising Officer
Cynthia Todd Jamison Chairman
Kurt D. Barton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Robert D. Mills Chief Strategy Officer & EVP- Chief Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY20.51%11 850
NEXT40.87%8 730
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 375
KINGFISHER PLC (ADR)--.--%4 885
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC15.47%4 806
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-23.34%4 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group