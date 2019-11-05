Tractor Supply Names Christine Belknap as Vice President, Leadership Development, Training, Diversity & Inclusion

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that Christine Belknap has joined the Company as Vice President of Leadership Development, Training, Diversity & Inclusion. With this new role, Tractor Supply continues to position talent development and diversity and inclusion as critical success factors in the Company’s growth.



“At Tractor Supply, our focus on developing our team members and our commitment to diversity and inclusion are values ingrained in our culture,” said Chad Frazell, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “Under Christine’s leadership, I believe that our efforts in training for our team members, cultivating our leadership talent and having team members with diverse backgrounds and individual perspectives will only get stronger.”

Belknap brings more than 22 years of experience in various corporate organizational development roles. Belknap joins Tractor Supply from NCR Corporation where she worked for almost 10 years, most recently as Vice President of Human Resources, Talent and Leadership Development, HR Executive Business Partner. Belknap led and championed the culture and employee engagement strategy at NCR, which celebrated the diversity and inclusion of all 34,000 employees globally. Prior to her time at NCR Corporation, Belknap spent the previous decade working at Ernst & Young, Georgia-Pacific and SunTrust in roles dedicated to talent and leadership development, learning and diversity and inclusion.

Belknap holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University and a certificate in human resource development from The University of Georgia. She is a member of the Association for Talent Development.

