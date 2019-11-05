Log in
Tractor Supply Names Christine Belknap as Vice President, Leadership Development, Training, Diversity & Inclusion

11/05/2019

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that Christine Belknap has joined the Company as Vice President of Leadership Development, Training, Diversity & Inclusion. With this new role, Tractor Supply continues to position talent development and diversity and inclusion as critical success factors in the Company’s growth. 

“At Tractor Supply, our focus on developing our team members and our commitment to diversity and inclusion are values ingrained in our culture,” said Chad Frazell, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “Under Christine’s leadership, I believe that our efforts in training for our team members, cultivating our leadership talent and having team members with diverse backgrounds and individual perspectives will only get stronger.” 

Belknap brings more than 22 years of experience in various corporate organizational development roles. Belknap joins Tractor Supply from NCR Corporation where she worked for almost 10 years, most recently as Vice President of Human Resources, Talent and Leadership Development, HR Executive Business Partner. Belknap led and championed the culture and employee engagement strategy at NCR, which celebrated the diversity and inclusion of all 34,000 employees globally. Prior to her time at NCR Corporation, Belknap spent the previous decade working at Ernst & Young, Georgia-Pacific and SunTrust in roles dedicated to talent and leadership development, learning and diversity and inclusion.

Belknap holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University and a certificate in human resource development from The University of Georgia. She is a member of the Association for Talent Development.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,814 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Tractor Supply Company
Contacts:
Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Mackenzie Goldman (615) 440-4360

