Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tractor Supply Company    TSCO

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY (TSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 11:28:59 am
84.18 USD   +2.23%
2018TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Helped by a technical support level
2018TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : annual earnings release
2016MERCK : Business Watch -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tractor Supply and FFA Seeking Grant Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Tractor Supply Company and FFA are partnering for the Grants for Growing campaign, a competitive grant program that provides funding to FFA chapters across the country for the development or improvement of a proposed agricultural project. The application period opens today and extends through February 11, 2019.

Springport FFA Honey Bee Cooperative
Springport FFA member, Caleb Dyer, worked with a local beekeeper to establish a honey harvest date and utilize the beekeeper's extraction equipment. The first step in extracting the honey is to uncap the wax cappings made by the honey bees to allow the honey to flow out of the frame.


Agriculture educators are invited to submit a detailed proposal for a new or existing project that benefits both the larger community as well as future FFA members. Applicants must outline how the chapter will start, sustain or expand on the project.

Following the application period, Tractor Supply will host a fundraiser from February 13-24, inviting customers to make donations in-store or online with purchase to support the future projects. Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be funded in the spring based on the amount of funds raised. Donations will fund grants in the same state they were donated.

“Tractor Supply is proud of its enduring support of FFA, an organization that prepares students to be the future leaders of the agricultural industry. The Grants for Growing program is just one more way Tractor Supply can assist these young people in their pursuit of studying and advancing the rural lifestyle, while also benefiting their communities,” said Jessica Holmes, marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company.

FFA advisors interested in applying for a grant can visit www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing and submit their application. Chapters located near a TSC store are invited to come by and help in the fundraising efforts, while raising awareness for their agriculture programs. Chapters that participate in an in-store activity during the fundraiser can submit a fulfillment form to receive additional points toward their grant application. Chapters do not need to be located near a store to win a grant.

The success of the Grants for Growing program has increased with each year. In 2018 Tractor Supply was able to fully fund more projects than ever due to the support of stores across the country. The campaign raised a record $830,000, enabling 271 grants to be awarded and impacting more than 30,000 students.

“Since the program’s inception, Grants for Growing has raised more than $2.2 million and funded close to 1,000 grants for agriculture projects across the country,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “We look forward to inspiring future leaders and positively impacting the agricultural industry with our 2019 program.”

For more details about the program, visit www.TractorSupply.com/FFA.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 28,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 29, 2018, the Company operated 1,748 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 29, 2018, the Company operated 181 Petsense stores in 27 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 653,359 student members as part of 8,568 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

About National FFA Foundation
The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

Media Contact:
Francie Fisher
francie.fisher@finnpartners.com
615-610-0315

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f496b04-72de-415c-ab4c-4d8c274af65d

Tractor_Supply-221699342138.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
11:01aTractor Supply and FFA Seeking Grant Applications
GL
2018TRACTOR SUPPLY : Announces Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions from Facilities by 25..
PU
2018Tractor Supply Company Announces Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions from Facili..
GL
2018TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018Women Inc. Magazine Recognizes Three Tractor Supply Company Board Members on ..
GL
2018TRACTOR SUPPLY CO /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
2018TRACTOR SUPPLY : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2018TRACTOR SUPPLY CO /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2018TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
2018TRACTOR SUPPLY : Announces Veterans Day Discount for Active and Former Military ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 870 M
EBIT 2018 698 M
Net income 2018 526 M
Debt 2018 361 M
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 19,30
P/E ratio 2019 17,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 10 051 M
Chart TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tractor Supply Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 95,9 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory A. Sandfort Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve K. Barbarick President, COO & Chief Merchandising Officer
Cynthia Todd Jamison Chairman
Kurt D. Barton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, & SVP
Robert D. Mills Chief Strategy Officer & EVP- Chief Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-1.32%10 051
NEXT12.20%7 961
DUFRY3.67%5 268
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP2.39%5 234
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%4 864
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC4.12%4 355
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.