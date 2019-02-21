Log in
Tractor Supply to Participate in UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

0
02/21/2019 | 01:01pm EST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced its participation in the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference on March 7, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Steve Barbarick, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Kurt Barton, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will attend this conference.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed live or as an archived replay for 90 days at IR.TractorSupply.com

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 29, 2018, the Company operated 1,765 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 29, 2018, the Company operated 175 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Tractor Supply Company
Contacts:
Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Marianne Denenberg (615) 440-4345

Tractor_Supply-221699342138.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
