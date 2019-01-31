Trade Desk : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology
platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release
financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 ended
December 31, 2018 after market close on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The
Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth
quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
-
When: February 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M.
Eastern Time).
-
Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the
Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/.
Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s
website.
-
Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America,
please dial 877-407-0782. For callers outside the United States,
please dial 1-201-689-8567. Participants should reference the
conference call ID “The Trade Desk Call” after dialing in.
-
Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available
beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in
the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 43124).
Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code:
43124). The audio replay will be available via telephone until
February 28, 2019.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers
of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad
buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven
digital advertising campaigns. This includes display, video, audio,
native and social formats across a multitude of devices, such as
computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major
data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and
decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development
on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has
offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more,
visit thetradedesk.com or
follow us on Facebook, Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005869/en/