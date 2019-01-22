Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 09:41:24 am
137.025 USD   -1.41%
2018TRADE DESK INC : There is still some upside potential
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trade Desk : Native Advertising Exchange Sharethrough Joins The Trade Desk's Unified ID Solution

01/22/2019 | 09:31am EST

Sharethrough, one of the industry’s largest native ad exchanges for the open web, has integrated The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution on their exchange. This collaborative venture is an effort to improve the digital match rates outside of walled gardens in the digital advertising ecosystem. This is available through The Trade Desk offering its inclusive, global cookie footprint at no cost to the digital advertising industry at large.

Adoption of the free unified ID solution allows all parties across the supply chain (SSPs, DSPs, DMPs and data providers) to utilize The Trade Desk’s cookie footprint to increase their own cookie coverage across the global independent internet.

“The positive impact of the unified ID solution across the landscape is unquestionable,” said Curt Lawson, Chief Product Officer, Sharethrough. “As native advertising continues to expand and work cohesively amongst the ecosystem, the cookie matches are imperative to more effective and smarter advertising. With the scale of The Trade Desk’s ID, it was an easy choice for us to participate.”

“Sharethrough is demonstrating their leadership position in the native advertising space of the industry by adopting the unified ID solution and we are excited they’ve joined our initiative,” said Brian Stempeck, Chief Client Officer, The Trade Desk. “The widespread adoption of the unified ID solution validates our collective mission to improve the effectiveness of digital advertising.”

About Sharethrough

Sharethrough helps the world's largest marketers and trading desks deliver display and video campaigns across the highest performing native placements on thousands of content sites. The Sharethrough Exchange (STX) powers over 40 billion monthly impressions and is integrated with over 30 of the world's largest demand side platforms, enabling buyers to efficiently achieve their marketing objectives at scale. Sharethrough was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, Detroit, London, Tokyo and Toronto.

About The Trade Desk, Inc.

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 464 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 73,9 M
Finance 2018 203 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 87,11
P/E ratio 2019 80,38
EV / Sales 2018 12,5x
EV / Sales 2019 9,28x
Capitalization 6 010 M
Chart TRADE DESK INC
Duration : Period :
Trade Desk Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRADE DESK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target -4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Terry Green Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Perdue Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Ross Chief Financial Officer
David R. Pickles Chief Technology Officer
Eric B. Paley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADE DESK INC19.76%6 010
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING14.55%405 511
JD.COM11.13%33 238
EBAY10.44%29 848
SHOPIFY INC (US)14.43%17 068
MERCADOLIBRE19.74%15 851
