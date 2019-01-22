Trade Desk : Native Advertising Exchange Sharethrough Joins The Trade Desk's Unified ID Solution

Sharethrough, one of the industry’s largest native ad exchanges for the
open web, has integrated The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution on their
exchange. This collaborative venture is an effort to improve the digital
match rates outside of walled gardens in the digital advertising
ecosystem. This is available through The Trade Desk offering its
inclusive, global cookie footprint at no cost to the digital advertising
industry at large.
Adoption of the free unified ID solution allows all parties across the
supply chain (SSPs, DSPs, DMPs and data providers) to utilize The Trade
Desk’s cookie footprint to increase their own cookie coverage across the
global independent internet.
“The positive impact of the unified ID solution across the landscape is
unquestionable,” said Curt Lawson, Chief Product Officer, Sharethrough.
“As native advertising continues to expand and work cohesively amongst
the ecosystem, the cookie matches are imperative to more effective and
smarter advertising. With the scale of The Trade Desk’s ID, it was an
easy choice for us to participate.”
“Sharethrough is demonstrating their leadership position in the native
advertising space of the industry by adopting the unified ID solution
and we are excited they’ve joined our initiative,” said Brian Stempeck,
Chief Client Officer, The Trade Desk. “The widespread adoption of the
unified ID solution validates our collective mission to improve the
effectiveness of digital advertising.”
