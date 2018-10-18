Log in
Trade Desk : Ranks #2 on FORTUNE’s 2018 Best Medium Workplace List

10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Collaboration and Grit Are Keys to Winning Culture at Global Technology Company

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTD), has been named #2 on FORTUNE's list of the 100 Best Medium Workplaces in 2018. The Trade Desk moved up nine spots from last year on the annual ranking of top workplaces with 100 to 999 employees. The Trade Desk has already been recognized as a Best Workplace for women, millennials and diversity. The Best Small & Medium Workplace ranking considered more than 112,000 surveys conducted by Great Place to Work® from employees at hundreds of businesses in all sectors of the economy.

Great Place to Work's survey of The Trade Desk found that 100 percent of employees indicated that they are proud to tell people they work at The Trade Desk. Employees also note feeling welcome when they joined the company and agree that their workplace is great. Built on the core values of grit, emotional intelligence, collaboration and humility, The Trade Desk nurtures those values through innovative programs, events, training and employee incentives. The company prioritizes attracting and retaining people who embody these attributes so that they can help build on what makes working at The Trade Desk so special.

"We are thrilled to be honored as a Best Workplace and recognized for the amazing culture at our company,” said Jeff Green, CEO and co-founder of The Trade Desk. "We have smart, hard-working, innovative teams in 23 offices around the world and our people are key to our continued success."

About The Trade Desk, Inc.

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses from more than 112,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: “A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World.” Learn more on LinkedInTwitterFacebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2018
