Trade Desk : Ranks #2 on FORTUNE’s 2018 Best Medium Workplace List

Global advertising technology leader The
Trade Desk, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTD),
has been named #2 on FORTUNE's list of the 100
Best Medium Workplaces in 2018. The Trade Desk moved up nine spots
from last year on the annual ranking of top workplaces with 100 to 999
employees. The Trade Desk has already been recognized as a Best
Workplace for women, millennials and diversity. The Best Small & Medium
Workplace ranking considered more than 112,000 surveys conducted by
Great Place to Work® from employees at hundreds of businesses
in all sectors of the economy.
Great Place to Work's survey of
The Trade Desk found that 100 percent of employees indicated that they
are proud to tell people they work at The Trade Desk. Employees also
note feeling welcome when they joined the company and agree that their
workplace is great. Built on the core values of grit, emotional
intelligence, collaboration and humility, The Trade Desk nurtures those
values through innovative programs, events, training and employee
incentives. The company prioritizes attracting and retaining people who
embody these attributes so that they can help build on what makes
working at The Trade Desk so special.
"We are thrilled to be honored as a Best Workplace and recognized for
the amazing culture at our company,” said Jeff Green, CEO and co-founder
of The Trade Desk. "We have smart, hard-working, innovative teams in 23
offices around the world and our people are key to our continued
success."
About The Trade Desk, Inc.
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers
of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad
buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven
digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display,
video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as
computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major
data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and
decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development
on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has
offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more,
visit thetradedesk.com or
About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven
methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey
responses from more than 112,000 employees at Great Place to
Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work
Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with
FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great
Place to Work® is a global people analytics and
consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by
focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of
research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics
platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting
needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.
