Trade Me : Current search result issues

Update

We've fixed this issue - our search information is all back up and running as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

***

Update: There is still a delay happening with the search results. We've got our people working to fix it around the clock and appreciate your patience. We know this isn't great and hope to get this sorted ASAP

***

We're currently having some technical issues which means search result info won't be totally up to date. We know this isn't a great experience and we're working to get this sorted ASAP. We'll keep this announcement up to date as things develop.