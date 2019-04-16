Log in
TRADE ME GROUP LTD

(TME)
Trade Me : Current search result issues

04/16/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Update
We've fixed this issue - our search information is all back up and running as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

***
Update: There is still a delay happening with the search results. We've got our people working to fix it around the clock and appreciate your patience. We know this isn't great and hope to get this sorted ASAP

***

We're currently having some technical issues which means search result info won't be totally up to date. We know this isn't a great experience and we're working to get this sorted ASAP. We'll keep this announcement up to date as things develop.

Disclaimer

Trade Me Group Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 11:17:13 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 269 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 84,9 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 24,86
P/E ratio 2020 22,68
EV / Sales 2019 9,83x
EV / Sales 2020 9,26x
Capitalization 2 557 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,09  NZD
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Keith MacDonald Chief Executive Officer
David Edward Kirk Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Caroline Rawlinson Chief Financial Officer
Simon Young Chief Product & Technology Officer
Joanna Mary Gordon Perry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADE ME GROUP LTD1 728
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD23.32%476 320
NETFLIX30.34%160 515
NASPERS LIMITED25.36%112 738
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA22.07%25 730
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP19.76%18 042
