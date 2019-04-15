Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Trade Me Group Ltd    TME   NZTMEE0003S8

TRADE ME GROUP LTD

(TME)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trade Me : High Court approves Titan Scheme of Arrangement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 2:41 PM

The High Court has made orders approving the proposed Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) with Titan AcquisitionCo New Zealand Limited (Titan) following Trade Me's application. Titan is a New Zealand company owned by Apax IX Fund, a fund advised by Apax Partners.

The Court orders are the final formal step in approving the Scheme, after Trade Me's shareholders voted strongly in favour of the Scheme at the special meeting on 3 April 2019.

Titan will acquire 100% of Trade Me shares for NZ$6.45 per share, with investors to be paid on the Scheme implementation date (expected to occur on 8 May 2019).

Trading in Trade Me shares will be suspended at the close of trading on NZX and ASX on 2 May 2019. The Record Date when shareholdings are determined for payment purposes is 7pm (NZ time) on 6 May 2019.

Trade Me Chairman David Kirk said: 'We're pleased the final Court orders have been made, after shareholders voted so strongly in favour of the Titan offer earlier this month. The orders give certainty to the deal and unless there's something unexpected that happens under the protective provisions of the Scheme Implementation Agreement, the change of ownership of Trade Me will go ahead in early May.

'All of the directors have loved being part of Trade Me's story, and are proud of what's been achieved in the time that Trade Me has been a listed company. We'll all watch Trade Me's progress with great interest - we know it will stay a key part of Kiwi lives, no matter what the ownership.'

Disclaimer

Trade Me Group Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 03:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRADE ME GROUP LTD
04/15TRADE ME : High Court approves Titan Scheme of Arrangement
PU
04/09Adevinta completes more than $6 billion IPO, Norway's largest in 13 years
RE
04/02TRADE ME : shareholders vote in favour of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
03/18TRADE ME : Halting the sale of semi-automatic weapons
PU
03/12TRADE ME : Notice of Meeting & Scheme Booklet
PU
03/06APAX/TITAN SCHEME : Initial Orders in Scheme - Independent Adviser's value range
PU
03/04TRADE ME : Our terms & conditions have been updated
PU
02/26TME : Interim Result: Record revenue as a new phase in Trade Me history approach..
PU
02/12WEBCAST INFO : Trade Me F19 interim results
PU
01/15TRADE ME : Wages increase as job market favours employees
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 269 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 104 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 24,86
P/E ratio 2020 22,68
EV / Sales 2019 9,90x
EV / Sales 2020 9,32x
Capitalization 2 557 M
Chart TRADE ME GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Trade Me Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,09  NZD
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Keith MacDonald Chief Executive Officer
David Edward Kirk Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Caroline Rawlinson Chief Financial Officer
Simon Young Chief Product & Technology Officer
Joanna Mary Gordon Perry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADE ME GROUP LTD1 726
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD23.38%476 320
NETFLIX31.19%160 515
NASPERS LIMITED25.36%112 738
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA27.71%25 730
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP16.92%18 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About