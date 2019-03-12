Trade Me : Notice of Meeting & Scheme Booklet

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:00 PM

The following Notice of Meeting & Scheme Booklet is an important element of the Scheme of Arrangement with Titan AcquisitionCo New Zealand Limited. It contains information Trade Me shareholders need to assess the merits of the Scheme before voting on it in April.

It includes:

a letter from the Chairman;

a Notice of Meeting;

comprehensive information about the Scheme; and

an Independent Adviser's Report.

Shareholders will also receive the same information by email or mail soon, along with a proxy form for the Special Shareholder Meeting (which will be held on 3 April 2019, at 2.00pm, at the Icon Room, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, 55 Cable Street, Wellington, and simultaneously online at virtualmeeting.co.nz/TME19).