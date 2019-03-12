Log in
Trade Me : Notice of Meeting & Scheme Booklet

03/12/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:00 PM

The following Notice of Meeting & Scheme Booklet is an important element of the Scheme of Arrangement with Titan AcquisitionCo New Zealand Limited. It contains information Trade Me shareholders need to assess the merits of the Scheme before voting on it in April.

It includes:

  • a letter from the Chairman;

  • a Notice of Meeting;

  • comprehensive information about the Scheme; and

  • an Independent Adviser's Report.

Shareholders will also receive the same information by email or mail soon, along with a proxy form for the Special Shareholder Meeting (which will be held on 3 April 2019, at 2.00pm, at the Icon Room, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, 55 Cable Street, Wellington, and simultaneously online at virtualmeeting.co.nz/TME19).

Disclaimer

Trade Me Group Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 00:12:10 UTC
