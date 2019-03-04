Log in
TRADE ME GROUP LTD

(TME)
Trade Me : Our terms & conditions have been updated

03/04/2019 | 07:00am EST

Today we updated our main terms & conditions.

The main reason we've rewritten them, is to make them clearer and much easier for everyone to understand.

We've also made some updates to the information in the terms, and we reckon these are the most important changes you should know about:

New Intellectual Property (IP) licence: We need a clear IP licence so we can use member content in marketing, to develop products, to help members re-list things etc. This means we will have the right to store and use member content (such as listing descriptions and photos). We have always operated on the basis that we had an implied licence, so we are just clarifying this.

Removing specific information: We've taken specific information out of the main terms and moved it to the relevant site policy e.g. firearms policy, Consumer Information Notice (CIN). Overall, this keeps our terms generic and easy to understand. For more specific info, it's now best to go to the relevant policy or terms.

If you've got any questions, please get in touch.

> Read the new terms & conditions

Disclaimer

Trade Me Group Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 11:59:05 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 269 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 104 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 24,71
P/E ratio 2020 22,54
EV / Sales 2019 9,84x
EV / Sales 2020 9,27x
Capitalization 2 541 M
Chart TRADE ME GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Trade Me Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,07  NZD
Spread / Average Target -5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Keith MacDonald Chief Executive Officer
David Edward Kirk Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Caroline Rawlinson Chief Financial Officer
Simon Young Chief Product & Technology Officer
Joanna Mary Gordon Perry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADE ME GROUP LTD1 724
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD6.80%405 913
NETFLIX33.50%156 346
NASPERS LIMITED9.11%95 890
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA21.59%25 327
IQIYI INC82.58%19 655
