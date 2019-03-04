Trade Me : Our terms & conditions have been updated

Today we updated our main terms & conditions.

The main reason we've rewritten them, is to make them clearer and much easier for everyone to understand.

We've also made some updates to the information in the terms, and we reckon these are the most important changes you should know about:

• New Intellectual Property (IP) licence: We need a clear IP licence so we can use member content in marketing, to develop products, to help members re-list things etc. This means we will have the right to store and use member content (such as listing descriptions and photos). We have always operated on the basis that we had an implied licence, so we are just clarifying this.

• Removing specific information: We've taken specific information out of the main terms and moved it to the relevant site policy e.g. firearms policy, Consumer Information Notice (CIN). Overall, this keeps our terms generic and easy to understand. For more specific info, it's now best to go to the relevant policy or terms.

If you've got any questions, please get in touch.

> Read the new terms & conditions