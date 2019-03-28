Tradelink Electronic Commerce : provided biometric 2-factor authentication solution for a mega-size nonprofit institution

Our solution significantly reduces the institution's operating cost in providing support for customers who forget their username and password as they no longer need to remember their login information. The new login option is much welcomed by the institution and its mobile service users.

Mr. Andrew Cheng, Chief Technology Officer of Tradelink said, 'To move forwards with the technological trend, many large institutions are undergoing massive digital transformation. Following the success of this project, we believe more and more institutions will follow suit to implement our biometric 2-factor authentication solution, thus opening up more business opportunities to us in the near future.'