Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tradelink Electronic Commerce Ltd    0536   HK0536032532

TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LTD

(0536)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tradelink Electronic Commerce : provided biometric 2-factor authentication solution for a mega-size nonprofit institution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 02:10am EDT
Our solution significantly reduces the institution's operating cost in providing support for customers who forget their username and password as they no longer need to remember their login information. The new login option is much welcomed by the institution and its mobile service users.

Mr. Andrew Cheng, Chief Technology Officer of Tradelink said, 'To move forwards with the technological trend, many large institutions are undergoing massive digital transformation. Following the success of this project, we believe more and more institutions will follow suit to implement our biometric 2-factor authentication solution, thus opening up more business opportunities to us in the near future.'

Disclaimer

Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 06:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMME
02:10aTRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : provided biometric 2-factor authentication solut..
PU
03/26TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
01/08TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : shared its success stories on "FIDO Authenticati..
PU
2018TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : and Daon extend mobile biometric authentication ..
PU
2018TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : showcased its advanced supply chain solutions in..
PU
2018TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : NEW SERVICE CENTRES ADDED! Tradelink extends its..
PU
2018TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : Developed an All-in-one Payment Collection Solut..
PU
2018TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : Announces 2018 Interim Results
PU
2018TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : participated in the Retail Asia Expo 2018
PU
2018TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE : and Daon launch new mobile biometric authenticat..
PU
More news
Chart TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LTD
Duration : Period :
Tradelink Electronic Commerce Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Kam Keung Tse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nai Shee Lee Chairman
Shun Kwan Chung Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Pik Kwan Chu Chief Financial Officer
Wai Kwok Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LTD10.34%0
VISA16.89%341 204
MASTERCARD23.25%239 334
PAYPAL HOLDINGS22.57%121 017
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC27.13%22 890
AVAST-0.18%3 740
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.