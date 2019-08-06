Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Trader Media East Limited    TME

TRADER MEDIA EAST LIMITED

(TME)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/06 11:35:14 am
0.1 USD   --.--%
12:15p06.08.2019 : Statement re. Potential Restructuring
PU
07/3030.07.2019 : Result of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
07/3030.07.2019 : Special Resolution of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

06.08.2019: Statement re. Potential Restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

TRADER MEDIA EAST LIMITED

PRESS RELEASE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

Assessment of opportunities with respect to the potential restructuring of Trader

Media East Ltd.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 6 August 2019

The Board of Directors of Trader Media East Ltd. ("TME" or the "Company"), as part of its continued focus on identifying, developing and evaluating opportunities to reduce the Company's ongoing costs and minimise losses, is contemplating a number of restructuring and strategic solutions for TME's remaining assets. In this context, the Board of Directors intends to perform an assessment of the direct and indirect benefits and costs associated with the listing of depository receipts representing ordinary shares in TME ("GDRs") on the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. It cannot be excluded that following any such assessment the Board of Director may determine that it is in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders (including, but not limited to, the shareholders) to cancel the listing of the GDRs ("De-listing"), and terminate the deposit agreement dated 10 February 2006 between the Company and The Bank of New York ("Termination"). However, there can be no assurance about the outcome of the above- mentioned assessment and that the Board of Directors will ultimately conclude that the De- listing and Termination within this context is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders/ stakeholders (including, but not limited to, the shareholders). In case of subsequent developments, further announcements will be made in due course.

A copy of this announcement will be made available on the Regulatory News segment of the London Stock Exchange.

Investor Relations Contact Information

Mr. Semih Metin

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. : +90 212 449 60 30

E-Mail : semihmetin@hurriyet.com.tr

Luna ArenA, Herikerbergweg 238, 1101 CM Amsterdam, The Netherlands

E-mail: ecayhan@hurriyet.com.tr Web-site: www.tmeast.com

Chamber of Commerce of Amsterdam, The Netherlands,Registry nNumber: 34241204

Registered office: IFC 5, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST Channels Islands

Disclaimer

Trader Media East Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 16:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRADER MEDIA EAST LIMITED
12:15p06.08.2019 : Statement re. Potential Restructuring
PU
07/3030.07.2019 : Result of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
07/3030.07.2019 : Special Resolution of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
07/0303.07.2019 : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/2828.06.2019 : Directors Change
PU
04/3030.04.2019 : Restatement of 2017 Financials
PU
201830.07.2018 : Directors Change
PU
201830.07.2018 : Special Resolution 2018 AGM
PU
201830.07.2018 : Results of Annual General Meeting 2018
PU
201827.06.2018 : Potential Sale of Shares
PU
More news
Chart TRADER MEDIA EAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trader Media East Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Anna Ushakova Chief Executive Officer
Fatih Berber Chairman
Mikhail Kart Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Turhan Cemal Beriker Vice Chairman
Erik Reijnierse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADER MEDIA EAST LIMITED0.00%48
OMNICOM GROUP7.28%16 704
WPP GROUP7.56%13 955
PUBLICIS GROUPE-15.26%11 223
DENTSU INC-27.16%9 084
INTERPUBLIC GROUP2.57%8 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group