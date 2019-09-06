Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tradeweb Markets Inc    TW

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC

(TW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tradeweb Markets : to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Lee Olesky is scheduled to speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the session will be available at http://investors.tradeweb.com. A replay will be accessible at the same site for approximately 180 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Tradeweb Markets
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $630 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRADEWEB MARKETS INC
07:31aTRADEWEB MARKETS : to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conferen..
BU
09/05TRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces Central Counterparty Clearing for European ETFs in ..
BU
08/12TRADEWEB MARKETS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/08TRADEWEB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/08TRADEWEB MARKETS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/08TRADEWEB MARKETS : Reports July 2019 Trade Volume
BU
08/02Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
RE
08/01Seeds of London Stock Exchange deal planted at flower show
RE
08/01Seeds of London Stock Exchange deal planted at flower show
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 759 M
EBIT 2019 294 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Finance 2019 273 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 77,8x
P/E ratio 2020 60,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,65x
EV / Sales2020 6,88x
Capitalization 6 082 M
Chart TRADEWEB MARKETS INC
Duration : Period :
Tradeweb Markets Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRADEWEB MARKETS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 48,23  $
Last Close Price 42,55  $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,41%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC0.00%6 082
CME GROUP INC.17.57%79 204
ASX LTD41.04%11 164
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-0.23%8 776
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 249
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-1.73%2 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group