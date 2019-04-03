Tradeweb Markets Class A : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Tradeweb Markets Inc., a leading, global operator of electronic
marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today
announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 40,000,000
shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00
per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on April 4, 2019 on
the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TW." In
addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an
additional 6,000,000 shares of Class A common stock from Tradeweb
Markets at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 8, 2019,
subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The net proceeds from the offering will be used to purchase equity
interests from certain existing bank stockholders. Refinitiv will
continue to own a controlling interest in Tradeweb following the
offering.
J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are
acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2019.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a
prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to
the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o
Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New
York 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com
or toll-free at (866) 803-9204; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.,
Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions,
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at
(800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus
Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com
or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC,
Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New
York, New York 10014.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Tradeweb Markets
Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic
marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in
1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics,
electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more
than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail
markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price
discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for
greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations.
Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries.
In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $540 billion
in notional value.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005890/en/