Trakcja PRKiI S.A.

TRAKCJA PRKII S.A.

(TRK)
News 
Press Releases

Trakcja PRKiI S A : 19/2020 - Correction of the title of report No 19/2020 - convening the Annual General Meeting

06/04/2020

Management Board of Trakcja PRKiI S.A. ('Company', 'Issuer') corrects a clerical mistake concerning the title of current report no. 19/2020 of 3 June 2020.

The title of the report was: Information on convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Trakcja PRKiI S.A. together with draft resolutions,'' the correct title should read: Information on convening the Annual General Meeting of Trakcja PRKiI S.A. together with draft resolutions.

The remaining contents of the report and attachments to the report have not changed.

Detailed legal basis: par.15 sec.2 of the RMF of the WSE

Disclaimer

Trakcja PRKiI SA published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 17:25:09 UTC
