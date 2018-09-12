Log in
TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
  Report  
TRAKM8 : AGM Statement & Trading Update
PU
TRAKM8 : Notice of AGM & Investor Event
PU
TRAKM8 : Exercise of Options / Issue of Equity
PU
Trakm8 : AGM Statement & Trading Update

09/12/2018 | 08:18am CEST

12 September 2018

Trakm8 Holdings plc

('Trakm8', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

AGM Statement & Trading Update

Trakm8, a leading telematics and data supplier to global markets, is today holding its Annual General Meetingat 10:30 a.m. at the offices of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN.Executive Chairman John Watkins will make the following statement on current trading at the meeting.

'The Board is pleased to report that the outlook for the year ending 31 March 2019 is in line with market expectations, with an improved financial performance driven by continued growth in the telematics business more than offsetting the eliminated CEM activities.

Trakm8 reports that trading in the first five months of the current financial year commencing 1 April 2018 has been, as previously advised, behind that of the same period last year. The decline is largely due to both the elimination of £1.6m CEM work undertaken during this period last year and the working down of the launch stocks by one of our significant customers. Fleet connections have continued to increase satisfactorily, however at one of our significant insurance customers, telematics policy cancellations have modestly exceeded new policy sales.

The second half of the year will benefit from resumption of volume shipments to the significant customer referenced above and increased momentum in the fleet management market. The Directors are also confident that new contracts to be awarded, particularly in the insurance space, will drive additional revenues in the second half of the year.

The Group will report its half year results as usual in early December.'

Investors Event

Following the AGM, from 11.00am to 13.00pm at the offices of Buchanan, the Company will hold an event for analysts and investors at which private investors are welcome to attend. No new material financial information will be disclosed in the presentations. A videocast of the meeting will subsequently be available on the Group's IR website.

- Ends -

For further information:

Trakm8 Holdings plc

John Watkins, Executive Chairman

Tel: +44 (0) 167 543 4200

Jon Furber, Finance Director

www.trakm8.com

Arden Partners plc(Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Paul Shackleton / Alex Penney

www.arden-partners.com

Media enquiries:

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, connected car, and optimisation. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its' solutions; these monitor driver behaviour, identify crash events and monitor vehicle health to provide actionable insights to continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both company fleets and private drivers.

The Group's product portfolio includes the latest data and reporting portal (Trakm8 Insight), integrated telematics/cameras, self-installed telematics units and one of the widest ranges of installed telematics devices. Trakm8 has over 250,000 connections.

Headquartered in Coleshill near Birmingham alongside its manufacturing facility, the Group supplies to the Fleet, Optimisation, Insurance and Automotive sectors to many well-known customers in the UK and internationally including the AA, Saint Gobain, EON, Iceland Foods, Direct Line Group and Young Marmalade.

Trakm8 has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2005.

www.trakm8.com / @Trakm8

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:17:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 32,9 M
EBIT 2019 3,10 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 4,20 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 26,7 M
Technical analysis trends TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
John Ferris Watkins Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Watkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jon Furber Group Finance Director, Director & Secretary
Timothy A. Cowley Executive Director & Strategy Director
Matthew William Cowley Executive Director & Director-Big Data
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC-32.73%35
CISCO SYSTEMS22.79%215 173
QUALCOMM13.26%106 246
ERICSSON44.18%28 572
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.07%20 629
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.43%20 128
