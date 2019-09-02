Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Trakm8 Holdings PLC    TRAK   GB00B0P1RP10

TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

(TRAK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/30 11:35:12 am
20.5 GBp   --.--%
02:22aTRAKM8 : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
07/09TRAKM8 : Correction to final results
PU
07/08TRAKM8 : Final Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trakm8 : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 02:22am EDT

For immediate release

2 September 2019

Trakm8 Holdings plc

('Trakm8' or the 'Group')

Annual Report & Accounts

Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Trakm8 Holdings plc (AIM:TRAK), the global telematics and data insight provider, announces that its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 and Notice of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') have been posted to shareholders and are available online at the Company's website www.trakm8.com/investor-relations.

The Company's AGM will be held at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at its offices at Roman Park, Roman Way, Coleshill, West Midlands B46 1HG.

- Ends -

For further information:

Trakm8 Holdings plc

John Watkins, Executive Chairman

Tel: +44 (0) 167 543 4200

Jon Furber, Finance Director

www.trakm8.com

Arden Partners plc(Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Paul Shackletonwww.arden-partners.com

Trakm8 is a UK-based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, connected car, and optimisation. Through IP-owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its solutions; these monitor driver behaviour, identify crash events and monitor vehicle health to provide actionable insights to continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both company fleets and private drivers.

The Group's product portfolio includes the latest data and reporting portal (Trakm8 Insight), integrated telematics/cameras, self-installed telematics units and one of the widest ranges of installed telematics devices. Trakm8 has over 240,000 connections.

Headquartered in Coleshill near Birmingham alongside its manufacturing facility, the Group supplies to the Fleet, Optimisation, Insurance and Automotive sectors to many well-known customers in the UK and internationally including the AA, Saint Gobain, EON, Iceland Foods, Direct Line Group and Young Marmalade.

Trakm8 has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2005.

www.trakm8.com/ @Trakm8

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
02:22aTRAKM8 : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
07/09TRAKM8 : Correction to final results
PU
07/08TRAKM8 : Final Results
PU
05/30TRAKM8 : Director dealings
PU
05/29TRAKM8 : Award of options and related party transaction
PU
04/29TRAKM8 : Year End Trading Update & Contract Awards
PU
03/05TRAKM8 : Award of options
PU
02/28TRAKM8 : further expands its products & solutions range at CV Show
PU
02/27TRAKM8 : Prime launches new mobile Fleet Manager App
PU
02/27TRAKM8 : continues to innovate in EV sector
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 21,3 M
EBIT 2020 0,32 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 2,94 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 10,2 M
Chart TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Trakm8 Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 40,00  GBp
Last Close Price 20,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 95,1%
Spread / Average Target 95,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 95,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Ferris Watkins Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Watkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jon Furber Group Finance Director, Director & Secretary
Timothy A. Cowley Executive Director & Strategy Director
Matthew William Cowley Executive Director & Director-Big Data
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC-8.89%12
CISCO SYSTEMS7.97%200 381
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD22.61%39 414
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS57.26%29 951
NOKIA OYJ-10.55%27 707
ERICSSON AB-1.87%25 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group