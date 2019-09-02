Trakm8 : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

For immediate release 2 September 2019

Trakm8 Holdings plc

('Trakm8' or the 'Group')

Annual Report & Accounts

Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Trakm8 Holdings plc (AIM:TRAK), the global telematics and data insight provider, announces that its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 and Notice of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') have been posted to shareholders and are available online at the Company's website www.trakm8.com/investor-relations.

The Company's AGM will be held at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at its offices at Roman Park, Roman Way, Coleshill, West Midlands B46 1HG.

Trakm8 is a UK-based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, connected car, and optimisation. Through IP-owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its solutions; these monitor driver behaviour, identify crash events and monitor vehicle health to provide actionable insights to continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both company fleets and private drivers.

The Group's product portfolio includes the latest data and reporting portal (Trakm8 Insight), integrated telematics/cameras, self-installed telematics units and one of the widest ranges of installed telematics devices. Trakm8 has over 240,000 connections.

Headquartered in Coleshill near Birmingham alongside its manufacturing facility, the Group supplies to the Fleet, Optimisation, Insurance and Automotive sectors to many well-known customers in the UK and internationally including the AA, Saint Gobain, EON, Iceland Foods, Direct Line Group and Young Marmalade.

Trakm8 has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2005.

