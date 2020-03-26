Log in
Trakm8 : Appointment of Director

03/26/2020 | 10:23am EDT

For immediate release

26 March 2020

Trakm8 Holdings plc

('Trakm8' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Director

Further to the announcement of 12 March, Trakm8 Holdings plc (AIM: TRAK), a leading telematics and data supplier to global markets, announces the appointment of Peter Mansfield as an executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr Mansfield was previously CEO of Deko, the retail finance technology provider, he has worked at board level for over a decade and will bring significant business and technology experience to the board of Trakm8.

The following information regarding the appointment of Peter Mansfield (aged 52) is required to be disclosed under Schedule 2g of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Other directorships held:

Current

Iliad Services Limited

Parker Software Limited

Mr Mansfield does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Trakm8.

There are no further disclosures to be made under Schedule 2g of the AIM Rules for Companies.

- Ends -

For further information:

Trakm8 Holdings plc

John Watkins, Executive Chairman

Tel: +44 (0) 167 543 4200

Jon Furber, Finance Director

www.trakm8.com

Arden Partners plc(Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Paul Shackleton / Victoria Hodge

www.arden-partners.com

Media enquiries:

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, connected car, and optimisation. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its solutions; these monitor driver behaviour, identify crash events and monitor vehicle health to provide actionable insights to continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both company fleets and private drivers.

The Group's product portfolio includes the latest data and reporting portal (Trakm8 Insight), integrated telematics/cameras, self-installed telematics units and one of the widest ranges of installed telematics devices. Trakm8 has over 240,000 connections.

Headquartered in Coleshill near Birmingham alongside its manufacturing facility, the Group supplies to the Fleet, Optimisation, Insurance and Automotive sectors to many well-known customers in the UK and internationally including the AA, Saint Gobain, EON, Iceland Foods, Direct Line Group and Young Marmalade.

Trakm8 has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2005.

www.trakm8.com / @Trakm8

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 14:22:05 UTC
