Trakm8 : Exercise of Options / Issue of Equity

TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

('Trakm8', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Options / Issue of Equity

Trakm8 Holdings plc (AIM: TRAK), the global telematics and data insight provider, announces that it has applied to the London Stock Exchange for 175,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). The new Ordinary Shares are being issued subsequent to an exercise of options over Ordinary Shares by a former employee of the Company.

It is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence in the new Ordinary Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 20 August 2018. On Admission the Company's issued share capital will comprise 36,073,254 Ordinary Shares, of which 29,000 are held in treasury. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 36,044,254. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Trakm8 Holdings plc John Watkins, Executive Chairman Jon Furber, Finance Director +44 (0)1747 858 444 Buchanan Communications (Media Enquiries) Henry Harrison-Topham / Chris Lane / Tilly Abraham +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Arden Partners plc(Nominated Adviser and Broker) Paul Shackleton / Alex Penney +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, connected car, and optimisation. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its' solutions; these monitor driver behaviour, identify crash events and monitor vehicle health to provide actionable insights to continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both company fleets and private drivers.

The Group's product portfolio includes the latest data and reporting portal (Trakm8 Insight), integrated telematics/cameras, self-installed telematics units and one of the widest ranges of installed telematics devices. Trakm8 has over 250,000 connections.

Headquartered in Coleshill near Birmingham alongside its manufacturing facility, the Group supplies to the Fleet, Optimisation, Insurance and Automotive sectors to many well-known customers in the UK and internationally including the AA, Saint Gobain, EON, Iceland Foods, Direct Line Group and Young Marmalade.

Trakm8 has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2005. www.trakm8.com / @Trakm8About Trakm8