TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

(TRAK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:35:09 am
28.5 GBp   --.--%
TRAKM8 : Sale and Leaseback of Property
PU
02/15TRAKM8 : Prime announces new pricing and 30-day contract
PU
01/24LAMBDA-V PROJECT : artificial intelligence starts with human data
AQ
Trakm8 : Sale and Leaseback of Property

0
02/20/2019 | 02:14am EST

20 February 2019

Trakm8 Holdings plc

('Trakm8', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Sale and Leaseback of Property

Trakm8, a leading telematics and data supplier to global markets, is pleased to confirm that it has completed the sale and leaseback of its offices at Lydden House, Wincombe Business Park, Shaftesbury, Dorset, SP7 9QJ. Under this transaction Trakm8 sold the freehold of its offices for £506,000 and at the same time entered into a 10 year lease to continue occupation.

- Ends -

For further information:

Trakm8 Holdings plc

John Watkins, Executive Chairman

Tel: +44 (0) 167 543 4200

Jon Furber, Finance Director

www.trakm8.com

Arden Partners plc(Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Paul Shackleton / Alex Penney - Corporate Finance

Simon Johnson - Corporate Broking

www.arden-partners.com

Media enquiries:

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, connected car, and optimisation. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its' solutions; these monitor driver behaviour, identify crash events and monitor vehicle health to provide actionable insights to continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both company fleets and private drivers.

The Group's product portfolio includes the latest data and reporting portal (Trakm8 Insight), integrated telematics/cameras, self-installed telematics units and one of the widest ranges of installed telematics devices. Trakm8 has over 250,000 connections.

Headquartered in Coleshill near Birmingham alongside its manufacturing facility, the Group supplies to the Fleet, Optimisation, Insurance and Automotive sectors to many well-known customers in the UK and internationally including the AA, Saint Gobain, EON, Iceland Foods, Direct Line Group and Young Marmalade.

Trakm8 has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2005.

www.trakm8.com / @Trakm8

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 07:13:03 UTC
